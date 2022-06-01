It seems we have a new wonder round. The 8.6 Blackout is the brainchild of Q, LLC and Faxon Firearms. Basically, it’s a .338 bullet jammed into modified 6.5 Manbun — sorry, I mean 6.5 Creedmoor — brass.
It uses a .308 Winchester bolt face so adoption into the AR platform will be easier. An AR10 will require only a barrel change. The weird thing is it performs best with a extremely fast 1:3 rifling twist. It’s supposed to perform well in both sub and supersonic flavors even out of short barrels.
The 8.6 BLK is designed around an AR10 with a 12-inch barrel. The 6.5 Creedmoor case is shortened and it is considered a low-pressure cartridge. It will use standard .308/7.62 AR10 magazines. So far Gorilla, Black Hills, Discreet Ballistics and Hornady have jumped on board to produce this round.
Let’s touch on that 1:3 barrel rifling for a second. Rifling is used to spin the bullet on its axis, which stabilizes it after leaving the barrel. But 1:3 is an extremely fast spin. That means that bullet makes one full rotation for every 3 inches of barrel. To give you a comparison, your everyday AR15 uses 1:7 or 1:8 rifling — one rotation for every 7 or 8 inches of barrel.
Why so fast? It’s a long, heavy bullet going slow. Developers found that it takes unusually fast rifling to stabilize that heavy .338 projectile, which can be up to 300 grains in weight, when it’s moving so slowly.
Out of an 8.6 with a 12-inch barrel, a 210-grain bullet has a muzzle velocity of 1,900 feet per second. From the same gun, a 300-grain bullet is going only 1,030 fps. For comparison, a .338 Win Mag fires a 200-grain bullet from a 24-inch barrel at 3,030 fps. After traveling 500 yards, that bullet is still going 2,068 fps — faster than the muzzle velocity of the 8.6.
I try to welcome new things to gun industry, but gun owners are a fickle bunch. Things that make sense like .45GAP die off because of loyalty to a gunmaker long dead, and things that don’t make sense like the .300 Blackout proliferate. I would expect all the gun magazines and internet sites to tell us how wonderful this round is like they have been doing with 6.5 Creedmoor. All of the AR fanboys will jump on it. We’re already getting calls for it at the shop.
I know most of you couldn’t care less about my opinion. But that’s the nice thing about writing a column: I can give it to you anyway. I’m not a fan of backward wildcat rounds. Wildcats are supposed to fill gaps in the cartridge spectrum. Most wildcats have been made by taking smaller bullets and putting them in big cartridges. A good example is the .22-250. It was based on the .250 Savage case, which was necked down to fit a .22 bullet. You end up with a lot of speed.
The Blackout family is just the opposite. We are taking larger bullets and shoehorning them into smaller cases. The .300 is a .30 caliber bullet in a 5.56 case. So you’re taking the powder charge designed to push a 5.56 or .223 bullet and making it push a .30 bullet that weighs two or three times as much.
With the 8.6 Blackout, you’re putting a .338 cartridge into essentially a .308 case. The powder charge that was designed to push a 150-grain bullet is now pushing a 300-grain bullet. This is like pulling the perfectly fine V8 out of your truck and putting in a 4-cylinder. It works — but does it work as well?
The .300BLK was created in hopes of a government contract. Our military was kicking doors in Iraq, and something with a smaller footprint with suppressed capabilities would have been great. The .300BLK was supposed to be the answer. It had a limited range but was great in CQB areas.
Then the military asked, “But what if we get attacked from 500 yards away?”. The .300BLK doesn’t have that kind of range. With 5.56, just remove the suppressor from your M16 and engage. So the military didn’t have any interest in the .300BLK. However, it took off in the civilian market. And it makes sense that the 8.6BLK follows.
These are great rounds if you’re kicking in doors and shooting at people in houses. If you’re doing that outside of a military context, you don’t need a gun — you need to get shot. The Blackout family of cartridges is an answer to a question nobody is asking. The .300 has gotten some popularity with pig hunters, but that’s about it. Only three small military factions have adopted it.
But, some people like anything new and different, and to each their own. It may fit the bill for something you’re doing. Heck, I may build a 8.6 BLK for a suppressed deer and hog rifle, just to see how well it works. We’ll see how bored I get this summer.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
