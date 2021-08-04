Up north, it’s common to see an abundance of squirrels running all over the place. Many folks are amused by these little rodents and offer them peanuts; others curse them for emptying out their feeders. The little acrobats can hang upside down by a toe and eat all of the birdseed in your feeder, unless you have one with a spring-action closure when anything heavier than a robin sits on it.
Of course we have squirrels here in Florida also. However, the most common critters sighted on lawns are not squirrels. In front yards, swales and median strips, we have the ubiquitous and fascinating white ibis. As far as I’m concerned, these birds are much more interesting than squirrels.
No matter how many times we see them, birders are always happy to watch ibises as they slide their beaks back and forth into the muck, searching for tasty tidbits. White ibises are common to see along the entire Gulf of Mexico coast and along the eastern seaboard. Although the numbers are decreasing here in Florida, they are stable in other areas. The decreasing numbers are due of loss of nesting habitat.
Their natural habitat is marshy areas and wetlands, but they like the open grassy areas that humans create and maintain. Their primary food sources are crustaceans such as crayfish or crabs; however, they will also consume insects, snakes, frogs and such. They forage in groups. We see them often — every day, in fact, just like squirrels up north.
Ibises roost and nest in large flocks. The female can lay up to five eggs in a clutch but the average is three. Both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young. As with other wading birds, the babies are fed regurgitated food.
In addition to the common white ibis, we also see the beautiful shiny black and dark rust glossy ibis. Their habits are quite similar. These birds can be found all along the Gulf of Mexico and southern Atlantic coast. However, they are abundant in the West Indies and also seen in the Caribbean and even western Africa.
Like their white cousins, glossy ibises mostly eat crayfish, insects, beetle larvae and small snakes and such. Nest sites can be found in low trees limbs or shrubs over water or on land. The female mostly incubates the eggs, but both male and female will feed the young.
Now don’t get the glossy ibis confused with the white-faced ibis. The white-faced ibis looks a great deal like the glossy ibis, but it has a thin band of white feathers circling its bare red face. A novice birder may not pay attention to these distinct markings. If you aren’t paying close attention, you may miss the sighting completely.
The white-faced ibis usually is sighted west of the Mississippi River. However, as of late there have been sightings here in Florida by observant birders.
My favorite ibis species is the scarlet ibis, which is only a very rare visitor to south Florida. This stunning bird is a close cousin of the white ibis. The coloring is striking — the entire bird is a rich fluorescent pinkish red. Large colonies of scarlet ibises are found in South America and in the Caribbean.
On a wonderful birding and nature trip to Trinidad, we were quite fortunate to be able to travel by skiff to see an amazing rookery with thousands of scarlet ibises. We did not get very close to the roosting area, but we still had a fabulous sighting of hundreds and hundreds of these birds flying in to roost. The mangroves appeared to be on fire from the beauty of the scarlet ibises seen in the setting sun. It was an amazing image, never to be forgotten.
Scarlets prefer wet and muddy areas and usually nest in trees well above the water. Their diet consists of quite a bit of insects including scarab and ground beetles. They also consume a large quantity of shrimp and other crustaceans. As with flamingos, their beautiful coloring comes from carotenes in the crustaceans in their diet, and without them they become very pale in color.
Birding in Trinidad is very exciting and could be another column. What do you all think of that?
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
