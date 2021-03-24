By Robert Lugiewicz
Tarpon are favorite target of Southwest Florida sport fishermen. These fish are strong fighters, with the ability to peel line off at a truly alarming rate and launch themselves 10 feet into the air. They can also be unbelievably frustrating, because they have a way of shaking hooks loose or chafing through even 60- to 80-pound fluorocarbon leaders — and that’s if you can even get one on your line.
Some anglers target tarpon for years before successfully bringing one boatside. They truly have earned the name silver king.
We have tarpon in our area year-round. But these fish prefer warm water, so realistically, catching them year round is tough. But if you’re not too particular about size, it can certainly be done.
The easiest time to target big tarpon — fish larger than 50 pounds — is from the end of April to October. Sometimes things get started a little earlier or go on a little longer. For example, in 2015, there were still big tarpon around until right around Christmas. It’s all about water temperatures and food availability.
Tarpon are big fish with big energy requirements, and they eat a lot. There are many things on their menu, but most tarpon fishermen focus on a just a few popular baits. Thread herring, usually called threadfins or just threadies, are the most common choice in spring and summer. You won’t find them at any bait shop, so you’ll have to catch them with a sabiki rig or cast net. They are not a super hardy bait and cannot stand crowding, so keep a minimum number in the live well — maybe a dozen.
Swimming crabs about 3 inches across are also very popular early in the season. If you’re buying them, they’ll probably be blue crabs. If you’re netting your own, iridescent swimming crabs (locally called pass crabs) are often more common. Both work very well. You can pinch off the claws if you like, but it’s only to make them easier to handle. Tarpon don’t care, and clawed crabs will usually live a little longer.
As summer gives way to fall, crabs sometimes get hard to find and threadies get harder to sneak up on. Pinfish and sand perch (squirrelfish) are usually readily available, though, and tarpon like them just fine as well.
For being such big animals, tarpon will go after surprisingly small prey. For fishermen in the know, large live shrimp are a top bait choice early in the season. In April and May, especially in the passes and along the beaches, a big ol’ shrimp can be completely irresistible to a cruising tarpon.
In fall, they often rove among the schools of tiny glass minnow and whitebait fry, slurping them by the mouthful. Of course, you can’t get a glass minnow on a tarpon hook (usually a 6/0 to 8/0 J-hook), and even if you could, it would be tough to get them to find your bait among the billions. Fortunately, there are ladyfish doing the same thing in the bait pods, and tarpon are just as likely to eat them — live or dead, drifted or trolled.
Tarpon are also happy to scavenge. In the river mouths, one “secret” tarpon bait is the back half of a hardhead catfish, suspended a couple feet under a big float. Smaller live catfish are also good bait. Tarpon have very hard mouths, and catfish spines are no problem for them. Whole and cut mullet have been used as tarpon bait for more than 130 years.
Artificial lures can also be effective on tarpon. The DOA Bait Buster is a standard here (use the trolling model — the eye placement makes it swim deeper). Other big soft plastics, such as the Savage 3D Trout, SpoolTek and 6-inch Storm shad, will also draw strikes. One favorite way of using artificials is at night around the big bridges from Fort Myers to Tampa. Trolling along the shadow lines cast by bridge lights can be productive, or you can drift and cast. Some of my best days of tarpon fishing were actually nights at the bridge.
Some anglers prefer hard baits. Bomber 16 series Long A’s, Rapala X-Rap Sub-Walk and 1- to 2-ounce Rat-L-Traps are good choices. All these baits have multiple treble hooks, which is dangerous for you when you try to grab the fish. Also, if the fish breaks your line, it can end up with its mouth pinned shut and starve to death. If the lure has treble hooks, I flatten the barbs or completely replace it with a Gamakatsu assist hook. This works awesome. VMC and Owner also make single hooks for replacing trebles.
When colder weather arrives, most of the bigger tarpon leave for warmer waters to the south. Some stick around and move up the rivers, where they spend the winter mostly chilling in deeper holes and oxbow lakes. They don’t feed much during this time and are notoriously hard to catch.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t hook a tarpon in winter. From November to March, some of the local saltwater canals and ponds Rotonda, Gulf Cove and Englewood play host to juvenile tarpon. Some will be as big as 50 pounds, but most are in the 5- to 20-pound range. They are huge fun on your snook or redfish tackle. In some backwater areas, you might even find some true babies — tarpon the size of the threadies used to catch their big brothers.
Juvenile tarpon are usually willing to play on warm days. Small lures, such as the DOA Tiny TerrorEyz and 2- or 3-inch Storm swimbaits, are incredible. For the dinky ones, you might need to break out a fly rod and throw a dark Woolly Bugger.
Tarpon can be somewhat easy to find, at least when the water is calm and the sun is shining. They roll to gulp air, and you can sometimes spot the silvery flash from several hundred yards away. They also breach sometimes when feeding — a much more obvious sign. If fish are a bit hard to spot, look for bait pods. Drifting is a good way to cover lots of ground. Sometimes in the Harbor, you may find scum lines produced by the shifting tides. Try to stay on the edges of these while drifting. Blind casting a bait or lure under a bobber is always a must at the back of the boat.
Most of the time, we don’t target an individual fish. We may target a school if they’re tightly grouped up, or maybe just hang out in a fishy area if they’re not. Fishing a school is often a group activity, meaning you have to learn the proper etiquette and also how to share.
Tarpon are tackle busters. Cheap gear doesn’t last long around the big ones — think snapped hooks, busted rods and burned-out drags. Tarpon tackle has to be top-notch to withstand the power and long runs. Unfortunately, good gear isn’t cheap. Realistically, you should expend to spend at least $250 on a rod and reel for tarpon fishing. What you’re looking for is a 6000 series spinning reel lined with 50-pound braid or 30-pound mono. Pair that with a 7- to 8-foot rod in the 15-30 class. This is light enough to cast small baits but still heavy enough to put muscle on a serious fish.
Fight hard. If the fish wants to go one way, pull it the opposite direction. If it comes up to roll, try to jerk it back under — if it gets a gulp of air, the fight will be much longer. When it jumps, give it a little slack by lowering the rod tip and pointing it at the fish (aka bowing to the king). And above all, never settle for a stalemate. Except when it’s running, you need to be always pulling the fish to you.
If you are lucky enough to actually land your tarpon, congratulations are in order. Snap a few photos with the fish in the water (it’s illegal to take tarpon larger than 40 inches out of the water) and then take a few minutes to resuscitate the fish. Hold it facing into the current. If there’s no current, move the boat very slowly to create one. Don’t let go until it kicks free. Tarpon live long lives, and the fish we catch are generally 20 to 60 years old. It’s a real shame to kill one by releasing it too soon.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
