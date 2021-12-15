I don’t know about you, but I’m over the downright ignorance displayed by the majority of boaters on our waterways. At least once per trip, I’m faced with an extremely difficult decision that requires an evasive maneuver to avoid either a collision, allision or a close aboard situation due to the blatant disregard of boating laws onboard the other boat.
This reckless abandonment on our waterways regrettably dovetails right along with the countless conversations I’ve listened to or read about. These discussions and declarations make me crawl out of my skin. Here are a few common statements that keep me up at night:
• Who needs boating education? You just follow the GPS, right?
• It’s just like driving a car; what’s the big deal?
• I’ve had a boat on the lake since 1945; how hard can it be?
• The water is shallow here, so you can’t get in trouble.
• Why bother to learn CPR or first aid? The ambulance will be there in a few minutes.
• I just had a few shots and five beers, I got this.
Yep — welcome to Southwest Florida, y’all. Now that I’ve hopefully got your attention, let’s talk about the boating laws and regulations every vessel operator is responsible to know.
Being the operator of a boat comes with some incredible responsibilities. By law, the operator is accountable for the boat, its crew and any damage the boat causes to another vessel or the environment. This includes the boat’s wake (defined as the waves produced by your boat as you move through the water).
Florida Statute 327.33 states that it’s unlawful to operate a vessel in a reckless manner. A person who operates any vessel, or manipulates any water skis, aquaplane or similar device, in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property at a speed or in a manner as to endanger, or likely to endanger, life or limb, or damage the property of, or injure a person, is guilty of reckless operation of a vessel.
Reckless operation of a vessel includes, but is not limited to, a violation of s. 327.331(6). A person who violates this subsection commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided by s. 775.082 or s. 775.083. Under both federal and state law, damage caused by a boat’s wake is treated exactly the same way as damage caused by a physical, fiberglass-crunching collision.
That’s a lot to be accountable for. Now, do you know the mandatory rules each of us must follow while operating a vessel?
The Rules of the Nautical Road (NAVRULES) are the foundation to safe boating worldwide. They are made up of 41 Rules that both recreational and professional boaters alike must understand and adhere to. Their primary purpose is to prevent collisions between vessels on the water. They are absolutely not optional.
The NAVRULES are similar to driving rules on our roadways (although many here in Florida seem to believe those are also optional). The NAVRULES establish who has the right of way and what actions must be taken to prevent collisions.
As a recreational boater, you might not need to be fluent in all 41 of the rules. Still, you are required by law to understand and comply with the NAVRULES which are applicable to the geographic location and type of vessel you are operating. This includes personal watercraft and non-motorized vessels alike. (It’s with a heavy heart that I mention two Dec. 10 boating fatalities due to a PWC and powerboat collision in Fort Myers.)
Step one is to understand which rules apply to your vessel. For example, do you have a sailboat or powerboat, and what is its length? Next, where do you operate your vessel? If you primarily operate in Gasparilla Sound, Venice, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Pine Island Sound, Naples or Marco Island, you might expect to encounter a commercial fishing vessel, tour boat or even a small cargo ship.
Are you brilliant on the basics of the NAVRULES and do you fully understand your responsibilities and required actions when encountering these types of vessels? Do you have an understanding of the lights and sounds that other vessels make in unrestricted visibility and what each means? And how about in the fog, do you know what sounds you are required to make with your horn, and how often you make them?
Do you understand how sensory overload, situational awareness and mental gymnastics all play a part in performing the most difficult task while operating a vessel, making a decision? If reading the last three paragraphs has your eyes glazed over and rolling back into your head, it’s time to get some education.
Unfortunately, our current state regulations require that you pass a boating safety class only if you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and are operating a vessel over 10hp (and may I add that in my opinion, the course is grossly inadequate).
Do yourself, and all of your fellow boaters, a favor: Find an all-inclusive, top-quality boating education class that has USCG-licensed captains as instructors. A strong working knowledge of the NAVRULES is paramount to safe boating before you get out on the water, especially with today’s high-speed vessels and with the increased number of boaters on the water in Florida (we just surpassed 1 million registered boats).
In the end, the prevention of collisions on the water is every boater’s responsibility. If you aren’t brilliant on the basics of the NAVRULES, get committed and make it happen. Your life, the lives of those onboard your vessel, and the lives of other boaters all depend on your knowledge of the NAVRULES.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
