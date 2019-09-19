If you’re walking through a field during the summer months, you may notice a few slender solitary plants that stand a little taller than their neighbors. It is a good possibility that these wildflowers may be tall elephantsfoots. However, you most likely will not see any elephants nearby.
The tall elephantsfoot, Elephantopus elatus, is a native perennial herb that grows to a height of 2 or 3 feet. It grows in pine flatwoods, sandhills, open dry woodlands, roadsides and ruderal areas. It is found in the southeastern United States from Louisiana to South Carolina. In Florida, it has been recorded in almost every county.
Although there are four native Elephantopus species found in Florida, E. elatus is the only one found in southern Florida. The tall elephantsfoot is a member of the Asteraceae family, which also includes the sunflowers and daisies.
At the base of this plant is a cluster, or rosette, of large leaves ranging from 4 to 10 inches long and up to 3 inches wide. The leaves are elliptic to lanceolate in shape and have toothed margins. Elephantopus means “like an elephant’s foot,” referring to this large rosette of leaves at the base of the plant. Although the leaves are large, they really don’t resemble an elephant’s foot.
Usually found as a single plant, the elephantsfoot’s stem is stout and hairy. Near the top, it becomes multi-branched. There are a few small stem leaves that are attached alternately. The abundance of hair on much of the foliage tends to give this plant a grayish hue.
Each branch stem is terminated by three leaf-like hairy bracts that subtend a cluster of tiny flowers. These compact flat clusters of flowers are about an inch wide. From a distance, it looks like each cluster is a circle of tiny lavender ray flowers. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll see that there are no ray flowers, but a group comprised of numerous tiny tubular disk flowers.
These flowers bloom during the summer and fall, with only a few opening at any one time. They may vary in color from white to lavender to blue.
Although the flowers aren’t very showy, a wide variety of bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects visit this plant. After pollination, each flower produces a single seed, which eventually drops off and may be carried away with the wind.
There are some references that this plant may be toxic and not edible. This is due to the chemical germacranolide elephantopin.
Be sure to take time to walk through your neighborhood and look for the tall elephantsfoot, which is now in bloom. All of the photographs accompanying this article were taken by the author in the Deep Creek neighborhood.
Tom Zinneman is a local nature photographer. Contact him at TEZinneman@gmail.com. See more of his photos at ZinnysWorld.com.
