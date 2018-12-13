Thanksgiving is past and we’re getting into our winter season. The state of Florida will swell in population and the folks from the northern regions of North America will be here. To all of you who traveled by RV, we welcome you for another winter of sun and fun.
It has always amazed me the number of RVs that I see on the highway this time of year. When our daughter played soccer in high school, she was on a traveling team that got us driving around the state quite often. Seeing all of the RVs that were on the highways — and all headed south, mind you — was pretty amazing.
To be honest, that’s what got my wife and me first thinking about owning an RV. We took the time to go to the RV parks and just mill around to see how people handled living in their RVs.
We were at Okeechobee one year for a tournament in November and we ran into an older couple who had a beautiful RV. It was huge and fully customized. I may be wrong but I think he mentioned it was 50 feet. The inside of this thing was gorgeous. More important than that, the owner and his wife were the nicest people we ever met.
We hadn’t bought our RV yet but I was dying to see the inside of their unit. So I walked up to the door, knocked and introduced myself and my wife. We told them how nice the RV looked from the outside and that we’d love to see the inside if they didn’t mind. Candie and Lester invited us in, and as I listened to him tell me about all the custom work he had done to this RV, I just thought “what a great way to go.” It was almost as if he was describing getting a house built.
We were so impressed that after we had drunk more of his adult beverages than we should have, we left knowing that we were going to be owning an RV ourselves very soon. As a matter of fact, we got ours at the RV show in December the next month.
His machine was awesome, but it was the people as much as the RV that we loved. They were so hospitable to us. How many strangers do you invite into your regular home? Probably not many. But these folks allowed us in to look around and couldn’t have been nicer. As a matter of fact, they came down and watched us weigh our fish in the next day. Luckily for us we caught some really nice bass and didn’t make fools of ourselves.
We met up with them a few more times after that and really enjoyed their company while we were staying down there. That encounter cemented us getting into the RV way of life more than anything else. It’s one thing to want an RV, but quite another to meet people who don’t necessarily talk you into buying one, but show you how much fun it can actually be. Missy and I always look for Candie and Lester’s big RV when we head down to Clewiston in hopes of bumping into them again.
I have two real passions in life. I love to bass fish and I love to golf. If I could split my time between the nicer golf courses in Florida while setting up shop at Camp Mack on the Kissimmee chain of lakes or down in Clewiston at Roland Martin’s Marina, my life would be complete. I would have the RV of my dreams, in a location that would allow us to bass fish, and a vehicle that could get me to all the golf courses I cared to play. Actually, that sounds like our retirement plan.
For those of you who are already experiencing this lifestyle, I am jealous. Candie and Lester showed us how much fun it can be, and I can’t wait to be able to take advantage of it even more.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.