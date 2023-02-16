I can vividly remember a day almost 15 years ago when I took my daughter Elissa fly fishing in a very small and very secret pond in an unlikely location in Punta Gorda.
Few people knew about the little pond — and nobody ever fished it, at least in those days. Besides being really small, the pond wasn’t particularly attractive or “fishy looking.” Even if someone did stumble upon it, the chances were slim that they’d bother to drop a line.
This pond was apparently dug for fill dirt, since it was shaped nearly as a perfect rectangle about 30 feet wide and maybe 75 feet long, It had sharply sloped sides which plunged almost vertically to a depth of 6 or 8 feet. There were a few bushes that overhung the pond’s banks, but otherwise almost no cover. Overall, it was pretty much the perfect example of how not to create good fish habitat in a pond.
But despite appearances, that little pond was usually very productive. On the day of our shared adventure, we each took a side of the pond and cast foam spiders and woolly buggers along the edges. And the fish cooperated in a big way.
By the time we broke down our 5-weight rods and walked back to the truck, we’d caught a total of 69 fish between us — mostly Mayan cichlids, but also a smattering of bluegill and one chunky bass that was taken by Elissa. And yes, I know it was 69 fish because I am a habitual fish counter. If you see Elissa, ask her who caught the most fish that day.
Speaking of fish counting, I used to fish a lot with a buddy who was at least as annoying as I am about counting every fish and making a contest of every outing.
Doug from Nova Scotia was actually responsible for starting me in fly fishing, a wonderful gift for which I will remain grateful all my days. But that doesn’t stop me from wanting to outfish him at every opportunity, and preferably by a very wide, bragging-worthy margin.
I can remember a day when the two of us loaded fly rods into my flats skiff, ran down to the mouth of Bull Bay, loaded the livewells with small shiners (whitebait, if you prefer), and headed out through Boca Grande Pass. It was a beautiful day, and we took advantage of nearly mirror calm conditions on the Gulf to anchor the boat a couple miles offshore right on top of the north bar.
The boat was sitting in about 6 or 8 feet of water, but we were within casting range of the edge of the bar, where the water depth quickly plummeted to 20 feet or so. The water boiled all around us as an incoming tide pushed up over the bar then dropped off the edge into the deeper channel.
Our strategy was simple: Every few minutes one of us would dip up a dozen or so of our captive shiners, give them a little squeeze and drop them right behind the motor.
The rushing, confused tide would tumble the baits back toward the edge of the bar where they were immediately savaged by hordes of Spanish mackerel, ladyfish and blue runners, creating wild splashy eruptions at the surface. The Spanish mackerel would sometimes skyrocket on the hapless baits, launching themselves several feet out of the water.
The fishing was fast and furious for several minutes after each handful of baits was tossed into the chaos and casting towards the action usually resulted in an immediate hookup. This went on for a couple of hours until we ran out of live chummers.
The final score was 74 fish — that is, 74 fish for each of us! We finished in a dead heat. All caught and released. If I were you, I wouldn’t believe it either. But it did happen just as described. A memorable day of fly fishing.
I can also remember the very first ever fish that I caught on fly, 30 years ago — an unremarkable snook of about 20 inches in length. It did not come easy. While trying to get that first fly conquest, my mentor Doug coached me for days and days on numerous trips where I failed to catch even a single fish. Finally the big moment occurred, and I landed that snook while fishing somewhere in the Punta Gorda Isles canals after dark.
There are many other memorable fly fishing moments that have stuck with me. There was the time I made a long cast to a school of redfish on a Pine Island Sound grassflat, and 20 or 30 oversized reds all lifted off the bottom and raced to see which would be the one to eat my fly.
I can still see crystal clear the instant on a sunny, calm New Year’s Day when three cobia pulled off the back of a rooting stingray to chase down a fly I had dropped a few feet away. (The largest of the three became my first-ever cobia landed on fly.)
Not every memory is a big fish. I can remember watching my first ever bluegill take a fly. It was a tiny fish, smaller than the palm of my hand, caught at Webb Lake. The moment my first ever cutthroat trout slurped a dry fly on a small pond in an Alaskan alpine meadow sticks with me still some 15 years later, even though that fish probably fell short of the 12-inch mark.
That first snook got me really hooked on fly fishing. So much so that I often stick with the fly rod even when live baits or other techniques would surely produce far more results. Fly fishing is a serious affliction, and the only known cure involves being planted six feet underground.
Let’s go (fly) fishing!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.