March is a big month. Its 31 days do make it one of the longest months of the year, but that’s not what makes it a big month. It’s more of a mental thing: Flipping the calendar pages to put away February and welcome March signals the end of winter and the beginning of spring. March is a month during which we won’t have to cover the plants at night, and a month when we expect to wear shorts more often than long pants.
Now, it’s true that the winters in Southwest Florida are nowhere near as harsh as the winters “up north.” Our chilliest and most blustery February days still boast weather that’s nicer than anything that many of our northern friends will experience all winter. But even so, it’s still good to get our version of winter behind us and be able to look ahead to clear skies, balmy temperatures, and the onset of good spring fishing action.
Fish In The Skillet?
A few months from now we might be able to harvest snook, redfish and trout in Southwest Florida. Or we might not, depending on whether or not the FWC allows the seasons on these three fish to open as currently scheduled. Redfish and trout are scheduled to open to harvest June 1 and snook season is slated to open Sept. 1. Opinions vary wildly on the effectiveness of and the necessity for the soon-to-end multi-year closure.
Here’s mine: In upper Charlotte Harbor, where I do most of my inshore fishing, trout benefited quite a bit from the closure, redfish benefited a little but much more needs to be done for them, and that the snook population got somewhat healthier though it wasn’t in very bad shape before the closure began.
I’m sure many of the people reading this will disagree with some of the above, and I know that conditions are likely different in different areas. But what ultimately matters is what the FWC thinks. And the FWC thinks that they want to think about it a while longer.
At last week’s FWC meeting, there was biological data presented which indicated that the stocks of snook, redfish and trout in our area are in pretty good shape. But there was also a bunch of very mixed input from anglers who were either in favor of or against letting the seasons open as planned. The FWC’s decision was to keep gathering information about these important fisheries and put the issue on the agenda for discussion at the May 12-13 meeting. So we might not know until mid-May whether trout and redfish seasons will open on June 1.
So Many Rules …
The FWC and the Gulf Council stay pretty busy tinkering with our state and federal fishing regulations. The efforts of both agencies are intended to make fishing better for us, though sometimes anglers question the effectiveness of the complex and ever-changing rules. Regardless of whether you think a good job is being done by one or both of these organizations, it can be challenging to keep abreast of the myriad of open/closed seasons, bag limits, size limits, and other regulations.
For example, there were a few changes this week: Triggerfish season opened on Monday, and on that same day new flounder regulations went into effect. Flounder are now limited to five fish per harvester per day, with a newly increased minimum size limit of 14 inches. And just for good measure, there will now be a closed season for flounder each year beginning on Oct. 15 and running through the end of November.
Unfortunately for us, the best local flounder fishing of the year occurs in the fall, so we will be shut out of what are arguably some of the best flounder fishing weeks of the year.
Water Weirdness
This feels like a weird water year. It hasn’t seemed like a particularly wet winter so far, but Lake Okeechobee is very high for early March. This could possibly be attributed to reduced water releases from the lake into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers.
But the Peace River water flow reporting station at Arcadia as of last weekend was showing a flow rate nearly 70 percent above the historical average for this time of year, and if you go for a drive in inland Southwest Florida, you’ll see full ponds and lots of standing water.
A trip around the loop at the Webb/Babcock WMA just south of Punta Gorda is a great way to observe this surplus of water. The flag ponds out there really are ponds now instead of being in their usual March dry state, and the culvert run-outs are all holding lots of water too. So it really does appear that there is extra water everywhere.
Where did all this water come from? Did I miss something? Yes, there were some unusually big rains in December, but that was months ago. Shouldn’t that water have all been gone by now? Yearly area rainfall totals for 2020 were close to average, or perhaps just a bit below average, so there shouldn’t have been a bunch of leftover water lying around. It’s a head-scratcher.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
