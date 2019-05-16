I’m sitting at a hotel room desk putting this column together, frustrated because my wife and I are not in our RV. This is the first fishing trip in more than two years that we have not been able to bring our RV. I can’t stand it.
I hadn’t realized how much Missy and I rely on our RV when we go somewhere, especially if we are fishing tournaments. We love the storage and we love having our own space. The trip we are on now is the first one in a long long time that we have not had our RV with us, and it isn’t fun.
It’s not to say that the hotel is bad, but once you get used to doing things a certain way every time you go somewhere, an interruption is hard to deal with. I have started to really dislike staying in hotel rooms. We just don’t do it anymore. We have become creatures of habit with our RV, and we really enjoy having those creature comforts of home. The little things — like walking into a 72-degree RV after you get off the water — make all the difference. Now we get off the water to a hot Toyota Tundra that’s been parked in the sun all day, praying for the A/C to kick on and get that thing cooled off.
The other thing is the cooking. On the road, we like to cook and eat like we do at home. We can do that in the RV. Without it, we have a lot fewer options. It’s either go to restaurants or pack a cooler, keep the food cold with ice, replenish that ice regularly so no food spoils, and hope melting ice doesn’t soak anything. It’s just not fun.
It make me laugh because before we had the RV, we didn’t know anything else. Are we spoiled? Or, now that we own an RV, are we just used to a way of life that we don’t care to give up? My answer is the latter. I like what we have. I like the convenience. I can survive without it, but I won’t enjoy traveling as much without the RV.
Does anyone else out there feel that way when they travel? Maybe you simply don’t travel without your RV. We’re getting close to that point, but for now, there are some obligations that don’t work with the RV. However, we’re getting closer — retirement is not too far off in my future. I have to admit, I can’t wait until Missy and I can spend more time in the RV traveling the countryside. It’s why we got an RV in the first place, and it’s something that we have wanted to do for a while now. Fortunately, time is starting to work in our favor.
I know some of you long-time RVers have been through this and already know how to deal with it. I’m not there yet. I look to get out on weekends just to find an excuse to use the RV more than I do now. Being cooped up in a hotel room is not my idea of a good time. I love my fishing, but I like it even more if we have the RV with us and utilize it to the maximum potential.
I hope that everyone understands that the RV life is still a little new to me. I have an excitement for it, like a kid with a new toy. When I don’t have my toy, I feel like I’m being held back from fun. Go figure. I don’t know if every one of you out there felt that way when you first got your RV, but I sure do. We didn’t expect to fall in love with our RV like this, but life is full of unexpected things.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.