Most anglers understand that things in the world of fishing change throughout the year. We tend to think of these cycles as driven by the calendar — but really, weather is the root cause of most of these changes.
If you want proof of that, look no farther than Boca Grande Pass. This patch of water is world-famous for tarpon fishing. And rightly so — it hosts the largest gathering of these fish in the Atlantic Basin.
But that silver king hoedown happens in spring, prior to and during the spawning season. Tarpon are tropical, and in most years, they abandon the Pass sometime in fall to head to warmer waters.
Don’t tell that to the fish that are in the Pass right now. It’s not unusual to see a handful of fish here in winter if the weather is warm. But we actually have enough there to fish for them, and that’s very odd.
Catching a January Boca Grande tarpon of any size is something worth bragging about. If you want to try it, they’ve been hitting small baitfish such as pinfish and squirrelfish. However, a big live shrimp might be your best bet. Standard Pass tarpon rigs are what you want; if you don’t know how it’s done, stop into your friendly local tackle shop and ask.
Other weirdnesses have also been going on lately. We’ve had a lot of cobia in the Harbor. A brief appearance of these fish in fall is becoming more normal, but it’s definitely noteworthy that they’ve stuck around for a couple months.
Most are short, but some will keep. Fish soft plastics, bucktail jigs or live baits in 5 to 10 feet outside the bars, and keep a sharp eye out for the fish themselves. Stay on the move, or anchor up and chum. Both methods will work.
Some cobia anglers have been reporting another odd thing: Baits that are cut off clean, without the rod ever even twitching. Lots of fish have sharp teeth, but few can slice line so subtly. Sharks, bluefish and Spanish mackerel are possibilities. I’ve got a different theory.
Kingfish are known to run the nearshore Gulf in spring and fall. Occasionally, they’ll visit Boca Grande Pass; rarely, the lower Harbor. If the “mystery cutters” are kings, it would be odd not just because of the location but also the time of year.
Still, I think there’s a good chance, mostly because fishermen have been reporting seeing large silvery fish skyrocket in the Harbor. While tarpon also exhibit this behavior, the combination of skyrocketing fish and razor-cut lines leads me to believe we have some kings in the Harbor. A short piece (6 to 8 inches) of No. 9 wire would be a good plan for cobia fishermen.
The flats have been odd lately too. I mentioned in late summer that we had been seeing redfish schooling up earlier than most anglers expected. At the time, there was conjecture that we might see those schools breaking up earlier as well.
Not so much. Those who keep tabs on redfish (mostly a few charter captains, but some red-addicted recreational anglers too) are still finding them in schools. They aren’t as big as the fall gatherings, but coming across 50 or 100 redfish all together certainly counts as schooling.
Another weird thing about redfish: Where are the little rat reds — the 12- to 17-inch fish that we expect to dominate the fishery in winter? Most of what I’m hearing is fish in the 20- to 30-inch class. Sure, they’re more fun to catch. It’s just strange.
Trout anglers have it almost normal, although the best bite has been on flats a little deeper than usual for January (5 to 8 feet). However, they have their own weird thing going on, and it’s coming in the form of silvery fish with black racing stripes.
We generally think of snook as structure fish and target them around mangrove overhangs, pilings, oyster bars, creek mouths and other such obvious hangouts. But recently snook have been spending quite a bit of time on open grassflats, a habitat more associated with seatrout.
What should we make of all these odd happenings? Here’s my takeaway: First, there is no such thing as “normal” — only what we get used to. We should not assume that things are going to be the way things have been. That means never getting complacent in our knowledge.
Second, all these oddities are perfectly normal, from the perspective of the fish. They don’t care about the date. They care about water temperature, food availability, not getting eaten, and breeding. The places they go and the things they do are entirely in support of those needs. If it confuses us, that just goes to show that we isn’t as smart as we think we is.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.