Looking back at 2021 from an RV standpoint, I can’t really say it was a successful year for my wife and me getting out and traveling. Then again, we have dealt with some aggravating circumstances this past year.
We are one fix away from finally getting everything in the RV up and running as it should. It has been a year of back and forth with the dealership, fighting with the manufacturer, and not always having the RV handy in order to take off and go.
As you may have guessed by now, Missy and I are a “spur of the moment” kind of couple. If we decide we want to go and do something or go somewhere, we take off and go. But that is tough to do when the RV is not parked conveniently in the driveway.
We’ve also had some bad timing this year. Weather played a role in shooting down some of our plans. We had intended to visit Louisiana and Mississippi in late summer, but Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana and took that plan out. Missy really wants to go, though, so maybe next year.
Other events also intervened. I knew my nephew was getting married and from the minute I found out, I’d planned to be there. But when my niece decided to get married the weekend after the Fourth of July, that pretty much took that holiday weekend out of the equation as well. That one was kind of sprung on us without much notice, but happy to say they are doing well.
And then health issues took over the past couple months. My wife’s ongoing battle with cancer has pretty much kept us parked lately. She’s doing well and she’ll overcome this cancer just like the other three she’s already beat.
But it has taken the use of the RV off the table for the short term. One thing I can say with certainty: Once this is behind her, there will be a few trips planned to make sure she gets a break from all the things she is dealing with now.
It probably sounds like I’m complaining again, but I’m really not. I’m just a little disappointed we didn’t get the use out of the RV that we hoped to. We had plans, but then some outside force altered those plans for us. Some of those things we hopefully won’t have to worry about being an issue going forward. I think in 2022 we’ll see fewer of the obstacles that kept us from getting out and about this year.
Even using the RV just for a few fishing trips and one small vacation has still been rewarding. And knowing it’s there waiting for the timing to be right is a calming influence. Now I have to do a better job of preplanning those vacations so we can make sure that we get out on the road.
My wife and I are not happy as stationary people. We like being on the go, and we like to head out and see new things and places. In 2021, we just didn’t get to do what we wanted. I’m sure we will more than make up for it in 2022.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
