We recently found ourselves with a lot of questions that only a “boots on the ground” visit could answer. The recent red tide event has left us with a driving desire to find clear water and good fishing in our saltwater estuaries. Well, we not only found the answers to many of our questions, we also dug up some information that may be of interest to you.
You might recall the launch at 19th Street in Boca Grande was redone as a riprap dock for loading equipment onto barges for the cleanup effort after Hurricane Ian. For several months, it has been unusable for kayakers who have any concern for their hulls.
Good news: As of now, it has been decommissioned as a loading dock and returned to its intended purpose. A little work still needs to be done to make it as nice as before. A load of sand or shell spread out over the remaining cobbles would finish the job. Until that happens, we recommend using a dolly to get your kayak to the water.
We also checked the launch at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier and found it to be in great shape, with plenty of sand and no debris left over from the storm. The water here looked “happier” than at 19th Street, probably due to the circulation from nearby Gasparilla Pass.
This usually crowded launch was deserted in mid-afternoon when we were there, but there were high winds that day. It’s still a good idea to rig your kayak before wheeling it down to this small launch, so as to take up as little time and space as possible.
Launching from here, our first destination is always the shallow sand bar located due east. The grassflats around this bar usually hold lots of trout and redfish that venture up onto the shallow bar at high tide.
Due to the unpredictable nature of the recent red tide event, we have continued to pursue freshwater spots to find gamefish to bend our rods. This leads us to seek out new and undiscovered (or at least unpublicized) spots to find bass.
When we recently heard of the closed Port Charlotte Golf Club, we looked at Google Earth images of the ponds there. Unfortunately, the ponds had been drained, and we could find no indications that fish had ever lived there. Some golf courses treat the ponds with copper sulfate to hold down algae growth. In excess concentrations, it also kills fish — but it keeps the ponds looking pretty.
After hiking around for a while finding more drained, mud bottomed ponds, we drove over to nearby Lake Betty. The rumors here were that just turtles inhabited the water, but we made a few casts anyway. Turns out the rumors were wrong, and in just a few minutes we both caught respectable bass.
This is a shore fishing spot with lots of shoreline accessible in Lake Betty Park. There is a fishing pier where we did spot a couple of catfish and a few plecostomus. Interestingly, the area near the pier has a shallow shell bottom that would make launching a kayak easy and would open up a lot of productive shoreline to a kayak angler. Even with a strong east or west wind, this spot would be fun to fish.
On another front, as most freshwater kayak anglers know, Deer Prairie Creek Preserve has been closed for reconstruction since October. The renovation is now complete, and all the facilities should be open by the time you read this.
On a personal note, we urge kayak anglers to practice catch and release in this pristine area, which is now being opened up to a lot more pressure. We also recommend catch-and-release fishing be regulated and enforced to protect this small fishery. The creek is one of the last undeveloped waterways in Southwest Florida. It forms a significant part of the Myakka River drainage and is the source of surface water for many areas.
Finally, last Sunday at sunset, Les talked to some folks on the south end of Englewood Beach who had caught 16 pompano at high tide on sand fleas.
They did have to buy the sand fleas, as their population is still missing after the red tide event that struck our beaches. They had to cast out past the first bar to find them but with the right tackle, that’s not too hard. Whenever an offshore wind and a high tide occur together, it’s worth a cast or two these days.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.