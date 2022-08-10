Bass fishing

Shutterstock photo

If you want to catch bass, punching vegetation is fine. But if you want to catch bass under all kinds of conditions, you’ll need to be more versatile.

 Shutterstock photo

I can remember not so long ago when everyone who was serious about tournament bass fishing had a flipping rod in their hand and was beating the grasslines and any vegetation in sight with big heavy weights and soft plastic baits. If you watch the pros on TV now, you’re more likely to see a spinning rod than a baitcaster.

When I started tournament fishing, I belonged to a draw club. I had decided to fish the first year as a non-boater so I could pick up some tricks from the guys in the club on some of the bigger bodies of water that fished on.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments