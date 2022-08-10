I can remember not so long ago when everyone who was serious about tournament bass fishing had a flipping rod in their hand and was beating the grasslines and any vegetation in sight with big heavy weights and soft plastic baits. If you watch the pros on TV now, you’re more likely to see a spinning rod than a baitcaster.
When I started tournament fishing, I belonged to a draw club. I had decided to fish the first year as a non-boater so I could pick up some tricks from the guys in the club on some of the bigger bodies of water that fished on.
Almost to a man, they all asked if I had a flipping rod, and if so, bring it along. We would spend hours trolling along grass lines, vegetation edges and mats in order to catch bass. Never once did we make a cast to anything.
I learned how to flip every type of vegetation in the state of Florida. No one did anything exactly the same, but by taking bits and pieces from each of my boating partners I was able to put together something using this technique that worked for me.
Some 25 years later, I still pick up a flipping stick — but not as often. Instead, I’m making long casts to vegetation or throwing a lipless crankbait to vegetation edges or along drop-offs. Not only that, I am throwing a lot more baits that are smaller and fishing them with much lighter weights on much more flexible rods. This finesse style of fishing has definitely caught on.
I know it’s a new experience for anyone who is used to heavy weights and stiff flipping rods. But the added versatility will allow you to target bass that you wouldn’t be able to catch if all you can do is flip. Does one technique out-produce the other? Not really, and that’s not the point anyway. It’s like having a truck and a sports car. Either is fine, but wouldn’t you rather have both?
After sitting back and giving this some thought, I believe there are a lot of factors that have gone into how I have caught bass over the years. You look at technology of equipment, new baits, changing water levels, and fishing pressure — just to name a few — and you have some factors that will change up what you do in a hurry.
For me, the water level has been the biggest game-changer of them all. I really like to fish the Kissimmee chain of lakes, and when there was no water up around the vegetation, I had to learn how to get out of the flipping mode in a hurry and find other ways to catch bass.
You don’t ever see a pro’s boat without a collection of spinning rods anymore. Until he turned pro and started fishing in other bodies of water outside of Florida, I don’t think my buddy Bobby Lane even owned a spinning rod. He can still beat the grass with the best, but he’s got more than just that one trick.
The bass fishing world is a changing environment. You have to be able to stay up with what is new on the market and stay in tune with the fishing in your area. Never be afraid to try something new, and never be afraid to use new technology.
I look at my boat today and laugh sometimes at what is on it — big electronics, a 36-volt trolling motor, a pair of Power-Poles — compared to what my first bass boat had. Who would have guessed you needed all of that “stuff” when it still comes down to working a bait and hooking a fish?
We may have all lost our minds a little bit with the evolution of bass technology, but remember the goal is still to get a fish on the line. Flipping is a great way to do that when conditions are right for it, and adding finesse fishing just offers more options. You have to decide which works best for you in your particular situation, but you can only do that if you’ve got both at your fingertips.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
