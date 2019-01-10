December is only one month of the year that my bass club doesn’t have a fishing tournament. You’d think that I’d get a fishing jones, or feel the need for some competition. But the thing that really I miss most is our time away in the RV.
I’m very surprised to find I miss the time in the RV as much, or even more than, as our time on the water. We stay in the RV at least once a month during our fishing tournaments, and more if we work in other vacation days.
When you feel like you need an excuse to go do a particular thing, you know you have a passion for it. We all have things we enjoy, but not everything riles up that driving force and love.
I grew up on the water. For as long as I can remember, from fishing with my grandpa and my dad to racing sailboats to tournament bass fishing, being on the water has always been my passion. Now I’ve found a way to incorporate time in the RV into that. It’s our means for getting to the water, and then staying in it while we enjoy that passion.
As I sat through the month of December, it was tough to tell what I missed more. Was it spending time on the water, or simply spending time in the RV with my wife? Maybe both. But the one thing the RV brings that time on the water does not is the ability to stay more than one day. With fishing, once you’re done, you head home.
I did manage to go out to the RV and take care of some routine things. I hooked up the satellite, just to make sure the box from my DirecTV account didn’t need to be reset. And I kicked on the generator because we hadn’t fired that up in a while. I turned on the pump and ran some water, just to keep all the working parts moving and making sure everything was in good order. I even cleaned out the bottom storage compartment that holds all of our necessities for RV life.
All that stuff ought to be done now and then — but really, I was just looking for an excuse to go out and mess around in the RV. Once I realized that, I knew my passion for the RV life is on the rise.
Now I need to get back out there and hit the road. Fortunately, I don’t have to look for an excuse to make that happen. We’re a week away from our first fishing tournament, and that will force us to get out and spend some time in our RV.
I’m hopeful we’ll have the weather we were blessed with during our holiday time off. Then again, I don’t think I really care. Even if the weather goes bad on us, we have a place to go and still be comfortable, and that means a lot to me. I’m just looking forward to to loading up and spending some time away from the house, enjoying our RV.
I see a lot of RVs that come down from up north to spend time in Florida, and I wonder how those people feel about their time in an RV. Because you do it for long stretches, does it ever get old? Does it ever feel confining? Maybe it depends on the size of the unit you have.
Those are things I think about because we are contemplating a full-time RV lifestyle after retirement. We may not ever sell the house, but extended time away is definitely on the horizon at some point.
For now, I will relish my shorter trips and enjoy what we have. Getting away in the RV is going to heat up again for 2019, and I’m truly looking forward to it a lot.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
