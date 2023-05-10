Taking the kid fishing

Mom might not know that the rod is upside down, but she’s there for her kid and that’s what counts.

 Shutterstock photo

It’s time for me to enjoy old memories of my mother, Eunice Rose Lewis, and recent memories of the Boca Grande Ladies Day tarpon tourney.

My mother was loving and sacrificed to raise four children on her own. She did everything she could for us. Plus, she loved fishing. I owe her so much and I wouldn’t be here without her. We shared so many wonderful memories together around Tampa Bay and later Boca Grande.


   

Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

