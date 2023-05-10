It’s time for me to enjoy old memories of my mother, Eunice Rose Lewis, and recent memories of the Boca Grande Ladies Day tarpon tourney.
My mother was loving and sacrificed to raise four children on her own. She did everything she could for us. Plus, she loved fishing. I owe her so much and I wouldn’t be here without her. We shared so many wonderful memories together around Tampa Bay and later Boca Grande.
We fished the hill tides in the ‘80s and caught lots of tarpon. There were several memorable trips when she and I caught redfish together. She even got in on the good snook fishing. We caught them till it became work to reel ‘em in. She held the Suncoast Classic tournament ladies’ kingfish record for several years. She was just incredible.
Recently the Coleman family has helped me rediscover the joy and excitement of Boca Grande Pass fishing the traditional way. Leslie Coleman grew up catching tarpon and married one of the great tarpon guides. They enjoyed many adventures catching tarpon without crowds. I’m blessed to get to help create new tarpon stories for the family. We’ve been lucky so far and looking forward to this year’s event.
There are many methods to tangle with silver kings. I’ve tried most of them. I used to enjoy beach sight casting to happy schools of fish along our beautiful Gulf Coast shorelines. But it’s gotten discovered, and now it’s much more effort to locate and play with happy fish.
Traditional Pass tarpon fishing is the tried-and-true system for fish and fishermen. We use sophisticated conventional tackle loaded with 80-pound braid. Add a 12 feet leader of 80-pound fluorocarbon and a stout 5/0 or 6/0 hook. We use yarn to mark the braid at 42 feet for the shallower areas around the big hole and 60 feet for the deeper spots.
The boats set up ahead of the target area and use the current to reach the areas where the fish are congregating. This allows the angler time to let your offering out to the desired depth. We use live crabs, shrimp and various fish as bait. The livelier the better. You sit still and await the bite as your captain drifts the presentation as naturally as possible.
When your rod tip dives for the water, you holler, “Fish on!” Your captain will pull the boat forward, away from the about-to-fly silver king. While many think it’s to hook the fish, when your rod is bent double your trophy is already hooked and ready to get airborne. You don’t want it to land in your lap!
Then the objective is to keep your fish untangled and work it toward the edge of the fleet. This can get congested and not for the faint of heart or novice skipper! Skill and heavier tackle helps you get out of the way and subdue your trophy quickly. It usually takes about 10 or maybe 15 minutes to bring it boatside for quick photos and release. You have a awesome memory, and your trophy has excellent odds of survival.
This isn’t the only way, but it’s a method that’s relatively easy on both anglers and fish, and offers great odds of successfully catching and releasing your dream silver king. They fish day and night, so you can beat the summertime heat if you want.
Please be sure you research and locate an experienced local guide for traditional tarpon action. Many have several generations of experience, and it’s worth the time to find a local. I suggest you try Whidden’s Marina on Boca Grande for the Coleman and Joiner family guides.
These memories last forever! If your mother is still with us, take her fishing and share precious time together while you can. If she’s not, then I hope and pray you have some good memories to look back on. Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
