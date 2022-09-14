WWTlugiewicz091522.jpg

Photo provided

Englewood Fishing Club member Bob Nordstrom knows if you want to catch snook, it’s a really good idea to pay attention to the tides.

When is the right time to fish? A lot of people seem to think high tide is the answer. Sometimes, they’re even right. But for my money, the best time and tide to fish is whenever you can get out there. Yes, I do pay attention to the tide when I’m on the water, but I don’t let a particular tide keep me from catching fish — and neither should you.

Here in Southwest Florida, we have what are referred to as mixed tides. In layman’s terms, what that means is that you can’t expect to know what the tide is going to do without consulting a tide chart. On most days, we have two high tides and two low tides. There are also days with one high and one low, or two highs and one low, or one high and two lows. The difference between high and low tide can be nearly 3 feet — or just a fraction of an inch.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

