Snook on fly

If you want to get fish to eat your fly, you’re going to have to make it act like fish food.

 WaterLine file photo

As I write this, there are four days left in February. The thermometer says 88°F at my house, and water temperatures are up to 78 in some of the backcountry spots that I frequent. Makes tourists happy, but it’s not normal. The average daytime temp this time of year is 67 to 69. The average water temp is a broader range, 60 to 71.

Right now the fish want to go into spring and summer patterns because of the temps, but the days are still too short and the sun too low in the sky. They’re confused, and so am I.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

