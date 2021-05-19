Congratulations to the FWC for eliminating more anglers. I’m sure this was not their intention, but it’s an inevitable result of long closed seasons.
At their meeting last week, the FWC took up the issue of our closed snook, redfish and trout seasons. Thankfully, we will have a very limited take on speckled trout starting June 1: Three fish per angler with a max of six fish per vessel. That will be under the new size regulations — a slot limit of 15 to 19 inches, with one over 19 inches allowed per vessel (not per harvester).
However, snook and redfish will remain closed in our area for at least another year. So anglers wanting to keep these species will take their business to open areas, and we lose twice.
History has shown that when a fishery is shut down for an extended period, it may never recover. People discover new pastimes and move on to new habits. King mackerel closures 35 years ago demonstrated this. That was a long time ago and times are very different now — but actions still result in consequences.
Sure, some anglers will continue to enjoy catch-and-release fishing. But many others will move to different species or just develop new entertainment. You’re welcome to question my personal observations, but the facts speak for themselves. Most of the old-timers who enjoyed the spring and fall kingfish runs have since passed on.
Their “good old days” ended in 1986 when NMFS went from no regulation to absolute closures — an unnecessarily dramatic response after they ignored management for a decade. The reasons it was done that way are partly political, but bottom line is NMFS murdered what was at the time the biggest fishery on both coasts of Florida.
A lot of money was spent on king mackerel fishing. Fleets of hundreds and even thousands of boats loaded with excited anglers targeted the runs successfully. Marinas, tackle shops, guides and the entire boating and fishing industries thrived on these biannual bonanzas. These were the busiest times of our year as migrating fish passed by.
At the time, kingfish weren’t regulated. We obviously abused the fishery by bringing home too many fish. Everyone reaped more than the fishery could sustain — but to go from no rules to extreme closures was not the right solution. Long closures collapsed interest in kings, and it has never recovered.
The fishery is great now, but underutilized by recreational anglers now because it was forgotten. Now it’s challenging to get folks to experience this fabulous fishery. So many who used to enjoy catching kingfish forgot about them because they couldn’t bring any fish home.
One of my objectives to revive this amazing fishery. One problem is many are told these are not good eating. Ridiculous! No, it’s not anything like grouper, but kingfish are a lot better than redfish on the table. All mackerel must be iced immediately and kept chilled. If you allow the King and Spanish mackerel are both rich in healthy Omega 3 fatty acids. And while larger fish do have high mercury levels, there’s a simple solution: Don’t keep fish bigger than about 20 pounds. So we have fish that are excellent sport with amazing speed, healthy food, with liberal bag limits — and we are not targeting them. How do we promote these underutilized fisheries?Properly iced mackerel can be used in many ways. They are great sashimi fish. I also like to broil fillets with Old Bay and Duke’s mayo for a golden touch. They are very good blackened. Try them grilled after marinating in Italian salad dressing, soy sauce or any other seasoning to add whatever flavor you like. We also smoke them to eat as is or use for fish dip.
We need to utilize and promote the opportunities we still have available. We need to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them.
I’m all about scientific management, but I’m confused when we claim it’s science yet lack any accurate way to count fish. Fish populations are not mathematically measurable. It might work in a fixed small lake, but not in a vast oceans. It’s illogical and arrogant to think otherwise.
Fishery management has become big business, and politics still influence decisions — it’s just new players. Furthermore, if scientists rock the boat, their careers are at risk. It’s a closed industry, and out-of-the-box thinking is not encouraged. This is the way we do it, and don’t question the understood methods.
So how is this working out for the fish and the fishermen?
How can it be that we’ll close fisheries to the public and yet allow polluters to continue damaging the waters those fish live in? We want better water quality, but also encourage rampant development. Construction material costs are skyrocketing. Is this a balance to slow the growth?
I’m not against everything — I’m just in favor of maintaining our natural resources and quality of life. That’s what we market, and that’s what we live here to enjoy.
I’m glad to see trout opening — something is better than nothing. But how much is it costing already-stressed local business, and how many anglers are we losing? Will they come back or move to other open locations and businesses?
I can tell you guided trips for these species have moved away from Charlotte Harbor to open areas, and I doubt they’ll be returning. We have become crowded, and the Nature Coast offers much better fishing opportunities. Ask anyone who has explored there. Just about everything is better except the beaches.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
