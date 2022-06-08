This must be the most impossible task in the world. Trying to clean an awing that is roughly 13 feet over your head is frustrating and just a tad infuriating. Also, rolling it up once and forgetting to unroll it to dry appears to have left our awning stained for life.
When we owned our smaller RV, the awning was fairly easy to keep clean. It was on a slight angle and I could get to both sides with a ladder. I don’t know if it’s just the height that is tough to deal with on the new RV, or the slightly different material between the awnings, or the fact it extends straight off the RV so I can’t get to the top of it — but I can’t ever get it clean.
It always feels like I don’t have enough water pressure or can’t apply enough pressure to the brush to get the awning clean. I have tried brushes with extension handles, but that doesn’t seem to do it. I’ve tried a hose with a spray nozzle, but that never gets it all off either. I even took out the ladder and got up on it to try and scrub it with a soft brush. So far, that seems to have worked the best.
The one thing I haven’t tried is the pressure washer. I’m afraid that it will be too much for it and damage the awning. As far as I’m concerned, a dirty awning is better than one that has holes shot through it. But I’ve got to do something — Missy says it has to be clean and pretty.
It just seems like there should be an easier way to clean an awning, or at least make it look nice again. With modern technology, the fact we can’t come up with something to do a better job of keeping these awnings clean seems odd to me.
I came home from the last trip and had to roll the awning up wet. When I got home it was still raining, so the awning has not had a chance to dry out. I’ll roll the awning out this weekend (even though it’s supposed to rain) and wait for it to dry, then take another shot at getting it nice and clean. If I can get it cleaned and dried, I’ll feel better about rolling it back up.
I do have an idea that I think is a slice of genius: While the awning rolls up, I could spray it with a cleaner so that it can clean itself while it is rolled up. Is that any different from putting it away wet? If the chemical if left to sit on the rolled awning, will it damage it? Fair questions. Maybe I’ll try it and find out the answers.
As much as I love the shade and cover our awning provides, it is probably the sole hardest thing to take care of and manage. Missy is going to have me pulling that awning out and replacing it if I can’t make it look as pristine as she would like it to be.
For now, I guess my best option is the ladder and bucket of warm soapy water with a soft-bristled brush. I am just too afraid to use the pressure washer on it (or maybe I’m just not yet desperate enough). One other thought I had was to wash it 6 inches at a time as it unrolls. That will take an eternity, but I bet I could get to it. I’d also have a backing against it so I could lean into the cleaning a bit harder.
I’m not sure if anyone feels this pain or if I’m all alone here. If you have suggestions that could simplify this process, I’m not the type to pass up a chance to make my life a little easier. Clue me in, and I’ll pass the ideas along in a future column.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
