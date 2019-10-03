With the purchase of our new RV, we have another towing dilemma on our hands. The thought we now have is to take the boat and a vehicle with us at the same time. However, the thought of pulling all that behind the RV at once scares my wife to death.
I have to admit, I’m not so sure how I feel about two vehicles at once either. Towing one thing behind the RV doesn’t bother me, but the thought of having two pivot points has me feeling a little uneasy.
I guess one of my biggest concerns is the length of it all. You take 38 feet of RV, followed by 15 feet of Jeep, and toss another 26 feet of boat, motor, and trailer behind that, and you have quite the train going down the highway. That is over 80 feet of moving vehicle, which is a tad intimidating.
And besides being dicey, it’s also illegal. Florida has a length limit of 65 feet for an RV plus what it’s towing. Not only that, you can connect only two things together. Adding a third is a no-no. Probably for the best. (See http://bit.ly/2nYmW8G for more on that.)
This problem is something that I have been pondering on since we bought this new RV. After some thought, I do believe I am going to look into those trailers that have the platform that can be raised up, and another vehicle put in underneath it after the first one is loaded and elevated. Something along the lines of what the NASCAR teams do when they carry multiple cars to a track. I have seen them and think that those are efficient in the way that they work. We can bring both toys and stay legal.
When we had our smaller RV, we were parked next to someone that had a trailer like this. They loaded the boat on the trailer with a winch. Once it was on, they raised the boat up so the small truck they had could be driven underneath it. Now that we have an RV that can tow that kind of weight, I am interested in seeing what they would cost. I am sure I will be in for a minor heart attack once I start looking at the prices.
Many of you reached out to me when I was going through my first issue with towing. At that time, I was concerned about buying a vehicle that was suitable for being towed. If any of you have any experience with the type of trailer I am describing, I would love your input. There is no better resource than those that have already lived the dream, or possibly nightmare depending on your experience.
I am in the early stages of researching this and have not found anything yet that really is what I am looking for. I know these come in both open and enclosed trailers. As nice as it would be to have a trailer enclosed, if nothing for security and safety, the cost may make my decision for me once I find something that interests me. But for now, I’ll shoot for the stars and try to find the best option and then work backwards from there.
For you hard-core RV people who have any experience in this area, I’m all ears. For now, I may reach out to the manufacturer of our RV and see if they have anything to offer. I’m sure they will, but equally sure it will be pricey.
I know it won’t be long before we’ll see the highways leading into our great state full of northerners heading down to enjoy some of our beautiful weather. And I am sure I’ll see folks towing all kinds of stuff down I-95 and I-75. I hope to be one of those folks in the not-too-distant future. Right now, we’re getting our RV parking situation at home straightened out — which is a whole different story for a different day.
Travel safe.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
