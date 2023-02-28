I have towed boats since I first got my driver’s license, and I’ve owned a boat since I was in college. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would one day look in my rear view mirror and see my boat sitting on the road. But it happened.
After fishing a tournament up on Lake Panasoffkee, I was on my way home not five miles from the boat ramp. I stopped at a red light, and as I pulled away, I heard a loud thud. That was immediately followed by another thud and my truck being jerked to a stop.
The first thought that ran through my head was that the transmission on my truck had gone out. I immediately looked in the rear view mirror to see how much traffic I was blocking. What I saw was my boat sitting on the road behind my trailer, with the boat strap still attached to it.
Once I realized the boat was laying on the road, I jumped out of my truck to see what happened. As I mentioned, the strap was intact, so that was good. But the bigger issue was, how was I ever going to get this thing back up on the trailer?
That was less of a problem than I had imagined. Within seconds of me getting out of my truck, there were roughly 10 other people who had done the same. Two guys driving semi trucks even pulled over and got out to help.
Within seven minutes of the boat landing on the road, it was back up and on the trailer and I was pulling away. I thanked everyone as they rushed off to their vehicles. It’s amazing when people come together to help somebody.
As soon as I safely could, I pulled over and went to check out the damage. I took a few pictures of what I could see, then realized I didn’t get a picture of the boat sitting in the road. Not that I needed it — that image will be burned in my mind forever — but it may have been useful for the insurance company.
While I was taking photos, a couple sheriff deputies came up and said that there was a call of a boat in the road. I told them it was mine and filled them in on how we got it back on the trailer so fast. They were happy no report needed to be written, and we all went in our separate ways.
The boat hitting the pavement was what brought my truck to a stop. I guess I’m thankful it happened the way it did. Had I been going any faster than simply pulling away from a light, who knows the damage that may have been done.
As it stands, the damage is bad enough that I can’t use the boat. The lower unit casing is ground almost through the bulb. The underside of the boat is ground down to the pink in the fiberglass. The starboard rear chine on the boat is damaged through to the fiberglass. And I have a new white racing stripe down the port side of the boat where it scraped as it slid off the trailer. There may be more damage, but that’s what I can see.
My biggest fear with the motor is the gears and the lower unit casing. It is not meant to take a direct hit like that, nor to be dragged along the road. As for the hull itself, I worry about the handling of the boat. The vee in the boat hull has been ground down to a flat surface right before the drain plug. I’m not sure what that will do to how the boat handles or drives. When I’m at full speed, there’s not a lot of hull in the water, which makes handling essential.
Lastly, I worry that whoever may be tasked with repairing the fiberglass won’t be able to match the metal flake in my boat. Considering where some of the damage is, that is going a tough job. I know it’s not structural, but if you’ve been reading me for a while, you know how picky I can be.
Now it’s a waiting game with the insurance company to see what they plan on doing with my boat. Will they total it? Will I be able to get it repaired and back to what it was prior to this incident? Right now, I just don’t know. The adjuster will be out to assess the damage soon — actually, any minute.
I bought this boat just prior to the pandemic. Prices have jumped a bunch since then, but fortunately, I do have full replacement coverage. I hope to hear no later than tomorrow morning what the ultimate decision is — and, if it is to get fixed, who will do the work. With tournaments coming up, and especially with the Toyota Series now underway, time on the water is essential for me. I need a plan, and I need it ASAP.
I still have a hard time believing it really happened. I think back and that image of the boat in the road … it’s just something I know I never want to see again. Not for myself, and not for anyone else. Boats aren’t meant to be land vehicles
Hopefully I can get this all sorted out in the near future. Until, then, I wait.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
