Whoopsie

Greg’s not the first person to have a boat fall off the trailer and onto the street. It happens more often than you may think.

 Shutterstock photo

I have towed boats since I first got my driver’s license, and I’ve owned a boat since I was in college. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would one day look in my rear view mirror and see my boat sitting on the road. But it happened.

After fishing a tournament up on Lake Panasoffkee, I was on my way home not five miles from the boat ramp. I stopped at a red light, and as I pulled away, I heard a loud thud. That was immediately followed by another thud and my truck being jerked to a stop.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

