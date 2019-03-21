Ah, the common loon — a symbol of the north woods, like the moose and the timber wolf. And yet, this winter, there have been hundreds of them bobbing about on the comparatively warm waters of Charlotte Harbor (loons, not wolves and moose).
What is an animal so identified with the northern wilderness doing here in Florida? Well, why does any snowbird show up here? Cold winters suck, that’s why. And it’s been a rough one, with blizzards and ice storms and all that frigid stuff that I, as a lifelong Floridian, know nothing about. But I do know my loons — though I was quite surprised the first time I saw one dive off Ponce de Leon Park.
There are always a few loons that visit Florida over winter. In most years, a committed observer will see a handful out on the water. But this year, I’m seeing loons every time I go out on the Harbor. And not just one or two: On a trip last week, I counted 16 as we made our way from Punta Gorda to Boca Grande Pass, including a group of five.
In our area, loons are mostly seen floating in open water from 10 to 20 feet deep. Most people never notice them because we also have large numbers of double-crested cormorants. While the loons are quite a bit bigger and lighter in color, unless you’re really paying attention you’re unlikely to pick up on that. Nor are you likely to notice the pointed bill, instead of the hooked tip a cormorant has.
It would be easier to notice the difference if the loons took flight as a boat approached, but instead they simply dive into the water. It’s a no-drama solution, which is ideal if you’re trying to go unnoticed. It works really well. They’re usually gone by the time I try to point them out to the other folks on the boat, and then I get to see their unbelieving stares when I tell them they just missed spotting a loon.
Lest you also think I’m going loony, I’ll take an aside to explain that the words aren’t related. “Loony,” short for lunatic, comes to us from Latin. Back in the Middle Ages, it was commonly believed that the moon (“luna” in Latin) could cause temporary insanity. Loons take their name from either the Old English word “lumme” (lummox or awkward person), or the Scandinavian word “lum” (lame or clumsy).
Either way, the name refers to the loon’s poor walking ability. Loons are related to penguins, and like them they are amazingly well adapted to moving through the water. One of those adaptations is the relocation of the legs to farther back on the body than most other birds. Penguins have adopted an upright walking stance — which is good, since many species have long walks inland to get to nesting sites. Loons, bless their gimpy hearts, have not. Seeing them try to walk is almost painful; it looks like they have two broken legs. (If you want to see for yourself, go to http://bit.ly/2udKExv.)
Other adaptation to an aquatic lifestyle include solid bones, as opposed to the hollow bones of most other birds. They’re great for diving agility (hollow bones make you too floaty), but not so good for the usual bird stuff. Remember that diving trick I mentioned? It’s the bird’s only choice, because getting airborne takes far too long.
To launch itself skyward, a loon starts flapping and kicking. The large and powerful webbed feet can propel it forward with ease. As the wings start to provide lift, the loon momentarily runs across the surface of the water. It’s an amazing but awkward maneuver that takes 10 or 15 seconds — way too long to escape a speeding boat.
Once they get in the air, loons are unexpectedly excellent fliers. They’ve been clocked at 70 miles an hour, and they make migrations that can be several thousand miles (because how else would they get here, right?). But if a loon lands in a small pond for a pit stop, it might be stuck there. Without at least a couple hundred feet of open water, it can’t take off again.
Loons use their underwater speed and maneuverability to catch various types of small fish. Here on the Harbor, they also feed on crabs and shrimp. While their pointed bills would seem to be good spears, loons are grabbers instead. There are backward-pointing toothlike projections inside the upper bill that help hold onto slippery prey.
Even if you spot a loon in Florida, you probably won’t recognize it. Most loon photos and videos are taken when the birds are at their most handsome, which is naturally when they’re in breeding plumage. But this is the off season for loons, and they’re dressed down. The high-contrast black and white is replaced by a much less showy dark gray upper and pale lower. It’s like they’ve shed their tuxes and put on sweats.
They also don’t usually make their famous calls when they’re here in the southlands. Usually. A few years ago, a pair spent the whole summer on the west wall of Charlotte Harbor. I don’t know why, but I can theorize: Perhaps one of the birds had an injury that prevented it from flying, and its mate was unwilling to leave it behind.
This pair underwent the color change, adopting the checkerboard back, black head and natty neck stripes. I don’t know if they built a nest or raised chicks, but I do know they could be heard calling back and forth to each other if you were out there at dawn or dusk. It’s a haunting sound. If you’ve only experienced it via recording, it’ll give you goosebumps the first time you hear it straight from the bird.
I feel bad for the poor schmoes who are freezing up north, but I’m grateful their chilly weather has sent us an abundance of loons. Their amazing contrasts — klutzes on land but so deft underwater, slow to take off but strong in the air, sharply dressed or shabbily clothed — make them one of my favorite snowbirds. They’ll be leaving soon, but here’s to a cold winter next year!
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
