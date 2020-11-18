Who got you started fishing? For most anglers, it was their dad or grandpa. But for me, it was my grandmother. I always thought it was a little odd, considering how Mom is very much an indoor girl, but I guess sometimes the apple rolls away after falling out of the tree.
Grandma and I would often spend a couple hours in the afternoon or evening paddling an aluminum jon boat around the 6-acre private pond behind her home in DeSoto County. She would always ask me if I had done my homework first, and I always said I had. (I lied.) She always used Zebco spincasting reels, which I looked down on after graduating to spinning gear. Didn’t matter to her — she was too busy catching fish.
I never saw Grandma use natural bait, other than breadballs to catch bluegills and shiners with a cane pole from the dock. She had a strong preference for an unweighted plastic worm. I tried to tell her that with a little weight she could cast a lot farther, but she said she didn’t need to. “If I need to get closer, that’s what the paddle is for,” she told me.
I used the worms too, but I always liked experimenting. I learned to throw Beetle Spins for bedding bluegills and floating Rat-L-Traps to catch crappie and bass. But it was a Rapala minnow that led to the end of our fishing career.
Grandma always wanted me to be in the front of the boat, where she could keep an eye on me. (Probably a good plan; I could be somewhat hyperactive as a child.) So that’s where I was when I saw a big splash at the surface of the water about 50 feet in front of us. I was fishing with a lure I’d recently bought at a garage sale — a blue Rapala original balsa minnow, with three treble hooks on it. They were a little rusty, but whatever.
The splash was a little farther than I could cast (monofilament line, remember), so I hauled back and then really leaned into the forward throw. But as I did, I heard a pained cry behind me. I turned to see my lure dangling from Grandma’s forehead — all three rusty trebles buried in her scalp. Oops.
Fortunately, Grandma was an R.N., so she had a pretty good idea of what first aid was required. Still, she ended up going to the emergency room to get the hooks out. I never got my lure back, and that was the last time we fished together.
Even though I was on my own as an angler after that, it was her nudge that got me started. She was the one who had seen how excited I was by the little sunfish that swam under the dock, and the bullheads that were caught in the fish trap next to it. She decided to make me her little fishing buddy. If she hadn’t, I would probably be doing something very different today (Mom wanted me to be an attorney).
Grandma turned 90 on Oct. 19 and then had a stroke on the 27th. Although we knew she wasn’t going to recover, she was able to communicate. We talked a little about fishing, and I told her how much I appreciated those trips paddling around the lake while she squeezed my hand. After more than two weeks in the hospital, she passed on to her reward Sunday, Nov. 15, at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia.
If something brings you joy, don’t hog it for yourself. Sharing your passion with somebody will magnify it. If the person who got you started on something you love is still around, express your gratitude. They won’t be here forever, and you may not get the last-minute opportunity I did.
Thanks, Grandma, for the fishing and for everything else. I love you.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
