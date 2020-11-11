Halloween has come and gone, and the leftover Snickers and Twix are still in the cupboard. However, by the time you read this they will probably be gone. Who are we kidding? They’ll be gone before this is even edited. Voting has ended, but as I write this the ballots have yet to all be counted and there is no clear winner. Snowbirds are flocking back to the southland, both the winged and the unwinged types.
The wind has been blowing 15 to 20 with higher gusts, seemingly for days now. When I rolled out of bed this morning, it was 57 degrees — very cool on my bare feet while standing in the yard at 5 a.m. Thanksgiving and all the accouterments of the season are two weeks away. And just as a little reminder, it’s only 43 days until the “big guy” gets here at Christmas! Wow, what a year — and we still have these big holidays to get through plus COVID!
But I’m lucky. I can get away from this stress by going to work. My office is quiet, beautiful and calming. Once I leave the ramp, all I think about is having a great time with my clients. Or maybe I’m just doing a day of reconnaissance on my own or with a buddy. Either way, it’s a place I can enjoy. Now when the wind finally lays down from this front, the fishing will be great again (no political pun intended).
Robert Lugiewicz, no apology necessary, my friend. You were right in your column last week: Fly fishing isn’t for everybody. Waving that long rod around with all of that line hanging out of the tip can be more than a little intimidating at first. I get it.
But, like you also said, it can be very productive and possibly a needed skill to add to your overall fishing bag of tricks. Nothing worthwhile comes too easy, right?
Let’s also speak to the casting conversation a bit. From the teaching aspect, honestly, if you are a spin fisherman thinking about trying the fly, you don’t have to unlearn 30 years of casting technique. Let’s just say that it needs to be modified a bit.
The timing of the cast changes due to the longer line outside the rod tip. Both rods (spinning and fly) are loaded (bent) during the casting stroke by the weight of the lure (spinning) or the weight of the line (fly rod) which is delivered at the end of the casting stroke. This is done by removing the thumb from the baitcaster spool, or the forefinger from holding the line against the spinning rod, or simply stopping the flyrod. In each case, the rod does the rest of the work for us.
All three need good timing to cast. Have you ever tried to make a quick cast with a spinning rod and released the line a little too soon? What happened? You’re looking out to where you want your lure to go, but instead it travels in a big high rainbow off to the side of the boat.
What if you wait too long to release the line? WHACK! — it splats in the water right off the rod tip. Timing is everything. We won’t even talk about what happens if you forget to open the bail.
Casting a fly rod, the same sort of thing happens. If you release the line too soon you may be draped in fly line like spaghetti. If you stop too late, the line will pile up out in front of you.
Like Robert also pointed out, the fly rod can deliver smaller patterns that the spinning rod can’t without a casting bubble. The bait out in the Gulf that the mackerel and bonito are eating is very small, like an inch long. Small Clousers or Deceivers tied on No. 2 and No. 1 hooks will work well.
Some people think that if you tie them on a long-shanked hook it will help in keeping them from being cut off by the macks. I’m not so sure about that myself. I’ve been cut off using long shanks too. Still, you may want to give it a shot.
Me, I just go up to 30-pound or even 40-pound leader. In our dirty water right now, the leader bigger size won’t spook the fish. No matter what you do, expect to lose a few flies, and be prepared cut flies off nicked leaders and retie.
If this wind ever lays down (I’m looking a week out on future forecast right now), the fishing will really turn on. Let’s look at what we know right now.
We know the trout love the cooler water and the bite has been great, with some trout up to 27 inches. The redfish are schooled up and ready to eat. The snook are moving to the backcountry and also looking for a meal. I have talked about the mackerel and bonito in the Gulf. The pompano have started to show up, and don’t forget the flounder in the back and on the beaches as well.
We also know that with all this wind, the water will be dirtied up and the tides won’t truly be what your charts read. With a north to northeast wind, the tides will come in slower and probably won’t get as high as the chart says. So if you go out to find a lee shoreline, some clean water and fish, just remember to be careful and ...
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
