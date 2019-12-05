I love to fish. I have for as long as I can remember. I can’t really explain why I have such a passion for the sport — but I do know that I am not the only person who is so afflicted, because over the years I have encountered numerous others who shared this passion. One of the most valuable things that I have gotten from a lifetime of fishing is priceless friendships with a handful of these like-minded people.
I cannot recall exactly when I first met Punta Gorda resident Chuck Sperow, nor, I am a little embarrassed to admit, do I remember the circumstances of our initial acquaintance. However, I came to regard him as one of my most valued friends.
Chuck was a career U.S. Army guy who retired as a colonel. He was a physically fit, square-shouldered guy with a firm handshake who looked you in the eye when he spoke and who listened intently when you spoke. He also was exceedingly polite and always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. Of course, he had to listen carefully since he spent years of his Army career in the artillery, and as a result his hearing wasn’t the greatest.
Chuck and his lovely wife Maryanne lived in a PGI canal home where he kept a center console outboard (a 17-foot Aquasport, I think), from which he fished a lot. A whole lot. When he was headed out to fish the Harbor or back in at day’s end, he liked to troll through the canals between his home and the Bass Inlet bridge and around the front of nearby Fishermen’s Village. I think he took a special delight in catching a snook or a jack or anything else while trolling, since those fish were a bonus in addition to whatever else that the fishing day might bring.
Chuck was an incredibly interesting guy to speak with. He was not at all the type of guy who wanted to impress with his stories; in fact, it was sometimes tough to get him talking. A career in the Army which included service in Korea and Vietnam gave him much to talk about, but I was especially riveted when he spoke of peacetime missions given to him by the Army to search out the remains of missing servicemen in remote areas of the far western Pacific.
Some of these missions involved contact with native tribespeople that had not ever encountered outsiders before. Visiting Chuck and Maryanne’s house was like going to a museum because it was filled with mementos of his military service and hundreds of artifacts that he’d collected from his excursions. Like a bucket of spears from some Indo-Pacific tribespeople.
I remember Chuck clinically discussing the merits of the different spear points and how one was designed for taking pigs, another was designed for monkeys and another was built for killing humans when the tribe warred on their neighbors.
I also remember picking up a small steel object off a shelf of military mementos. I looked curiously at the inch-long steel dart and could not figure out how it had earned a prominent spot in his display. When I asked about it, Chuck casually described how the flechette and thousands more just like it were packed into special artillery rounds for close-range anti-personnel use in Vietnam in the event their artillery position was in danger of being overrun. Crank the barrels down to zero elevation and tell everybody to get out of the way. It’s funny what stories stick with you.
Not all of Chuck’s stories were about his military service. He told me how as a youth he hitch-hiked to Alaska with not much more than the clothes on his back. And later in life he would go on great fishing adventures. He’d load up his car and take off for weeks or months at a time, driving around North America in search of adventure. And I’d look forward to his return when he would always, always have a handful of carefully selected photos to share, many of which would document the fish he’d taken on the way.
Chuck taught me much about freshwater fishing in SW Florida. He spent countless hours in the 1990s at the Babcock/Webb WMA just south of Punta Gorda, working there as a volunteer. During those years, the state Game and Fish Commission (this is before the FWC) was investing quite a bit of time and money into developing freshwater fisheries in Webb Lake and in the small marl pit ponds around the main entrance to the WMA.
Feeders, aerators and artificial reefs were installed and needed to be serviced, and Chuck donated so much of his time to those efforts that the newly minted FWC awarded him the honor of naming him their Freshwater Fisheries Division statewide volunteer of the year in 2001.
Chuck invited me to tour the Webb with him on numerous occasions and showed me stuff in the remote backcountry that I would never have found on my own, including places that I still fish to this day. Some of them are places where I have never seen another person.
When Maryanne passed some years ago, it was tough on Chuck. There was no doubt that she was the love of his life. On Oct. 27 of this year, Chuck joined her. Both will spend eternity at Arlington National Cemetery.
I am grateful that Chuck was a friend to me, and I took great inspiration from his calm and sincere manner. I can think of no greater compliment that I could receive than to be someday compared to him. Goodbye, Chuck.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
