As spring eases into summer, the winter winds subside, the lingering red tide abates, and our need to be on the water paddling a kayak and catching quality fish increases.
Looking for new launches (or usually just those that are new to us) leads us to spots we haven’t visited for a while. This is especially true of those launches affected by Hurricane Ian.
Here are a few launches we have checked recently along with information that might be helpful. Some branches had to be cleared from the natural launches after the storm but no structural failures. Starting from the north:
Senator Bob Johnson Landing: The ADA-compliant launch is intact but now used as a fishing pier. Try the composite launch 100 feet to the east.
Deer Prairie Creek Preserve (upper): The ADA launch (built after Ian) is intact. The old launch is accessible but rocky. We suggest you use a dolly.
Deer Prairie Creek Preserve (lower): This natural unimproved launch where the creek enters the Myakka River near the U.S. 41 bridge is muddy.
Manasota Bridge Launch: No damage. Parking is available for kayak trailers.
Lemon Bay Park: No damage. The stairs to the launch are good. An east wind and a high tide works best here.
Blind Pass Beach Park: No damage to either launch. Let the wind direction choose which one you use.
Indian Mound Park: No damage. Another fine launch for an easterly wind.
Bay Heights Park (Rotary Park): The ADA launch is intact, protected by the boat ramp. There’s a narrow slot (34 inches wide) with a straight approach.
Oyster Creek: No damage. Time your trip to use the tidal flow both leaving and returning to the launch.
Stump Pass Beach State Park: The southern natural launch on Ski Alley is open. No kayak trailer parking.
Buck Creek: No damage. However, channels and sand bars have changed, and the navigational crab floats are gone. Pay attention.
Boca Grande Pier Launch: No damage, same as it ever was.
Boca Grande 19th Street: No damage. The gravel ramp has been removed and it’s good again, but no more shady parking.
Now for a few that have not recovered from Hurricane Ian seven months later.
Dallas White Park: The ADA launch was destroyed and has not been replaced. Use the boat ramp.
Cocoplum/ Myakkahatchee Waterway Water Plant: The ADA launches above and below the spillway were destroyed. Also, the switchback portage walkway failed.
Myakkahatchee Marina Park: The ADA launch was destroyed. The boat ramp is open.
Big Slough (Butler Park): The ADA launch was destroyed. There is no access here.
As you read the list, you may have noticed a pattern. Manmade ADA-compliant launches are fragile things. They are expensive to design, purchase, install, insure, maintain, and repair or replace. Natural launches are more resilient and require almost nothing to create or maintain. A simple shell or sand walkway, terraced with power pole logs as necessary, is preferred by most of the kayakers we meet.
Having recently tried one of these ADA floating dock launches at Deer Prairie Creek with our old sit-on Ocean Drifters, we found it difficult to use. There are two launch slots on this floating dock. One features a sloping floor for the kayak before launching. The kayaker must pull themselves down the plastic ramp and away from the dock. This narrower slot requires the kayaker to stow their paddle inboard until they clear the slot.
The wider slot fits sit-on kayaks better, but here the kayak floats freely around in the slot before launch. This presents a moving target for the kayaker while boarding. As the kayak floats around before entry, the kayaker is required to hang from a cross bar while positioning the floating kayak with their feet and then lowering themselves onto the seat.
We decided not to land at the ADA launch and instead chose the old launch by the spillway in spite of the rocks. We opted for the easier exit, because getting out of a kayak is often harder than getting aboard, especially after sitting for several hours. And yes, we did catch and release several bass, mostly on black trick worms just before sunset.
As for the safety of a floating ADA kayak launch, it seems like anyone unlucky enough to slip between the dock and the kayak while launching or unloading would be squeezed and trapped there and could end up under the kayak and the dock which would be awkward. Please use caution around floating launches.
