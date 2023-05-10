Busted kayak launch

Seven months after Hurricane Ian, the ADA-compliant kayak launch at North Port’s Dallas White Park still looks a bit worse for wear.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

As spring eases into summer, the winter winds subside, the lingering red tide abates, and our need to be on the water paddling a kayak and catching quality fish increases.

Looking for new launches (or usually just those that are new to us) leads us to spots we haven’t visited for a while. This is especially true of those launches affected by Hurricane Ian.


   

Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments