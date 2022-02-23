The so-called earth star is an interesting symbiotic fungus that is the reproducing part of an underground network of mycelia that attach to roots of trees such as oak and pine. They provide mycorrhizal nutrition, crucial in these soils which are so low in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
The shelf fungus Ganoderma growing on the cut stumps of cabbage palm is a type of butt rot which can kill a tree. It’s therefore a parasite, but in our yard seems to primarily grow after a tree is cut and doesn’t infect healthy living trees.
Starburst, a plant in the genus Clerodendrum from the western Pacific, is a fantastic late winter flowering shrub, but also a fast-growing invasive exotic. I have violated my own rule to plant only flowers useful to insects in this case, since the species is so spectacular and blooms when few natives do so. It comes from the region and has a very long and narrow corolla tube which would require an extremely long tongue to access the nectar. I have never seen seeds — which is fortunate, since it is enough work to kill the numerous suckers that grow from the plant.
Another invasive exotic that produces fantastic flowers in winter and year around is Mexican flame vine in the genus Senecio or Pseudogynoxys. It has an aster-type flat or open flower accessible to all insects and is thus very often visited by bees and butterflies. On this particular cool day, only honeybees were in evidence — a much-beloved but non-native species from Europe and Africa that steals nectar and pollen from native insects.
The Hong Kong orchid tree (Bauhinia x blakeana) is a fabulous winter-blooming tree that is a completely non-invasive sterile hybrid. It is covered in large pink flowers that attract nectar loving insects and birds. Here, an exotic green orchid bee is approaching a flower; males collect fragrance chemicals that are used in breeding displays.
Although few native plants flower in winter, one exception is the privet (here shown attracting a monarch butterfly). Florida monarchs do not migrate to Mexico but remain in Florida, and indeed in our backyards for long periods.
In our yard I try to mimic natural communities such as are found in leaf litter. You might think I’m just being lazy not to rake up my leaves, and you might be right. But there are substantial advantages in attracting birds (migrating thrushes specifically) and other animals that live and forage in litter. One of the most spectacular of the invertebrates is the scary-looking but harmless whip scorpion or vinegaroon. This native arachnid originally derived from the American Southwest. Harmless to humans, it’s nearly blind and forages for and catches small prey with two large pincers.
The Mexican spiny-tailed iguana is an exotic species that has become universally hated. I have only seen two of these in our yard on Manasota Key and find them interesting — and certainly no more damaging to natural ecology than feral and pet cats.
White ibises have adapted well to human civilization and are commonly seen foraging in yards. This flexibility in foraging habits is very important for its future survival in an increasingly human dominated environment. On Manasota Key there is very little fresh water available, and so this basically saltwater bird is here seen taking a drink (with some difficulty given its long beak) in our bird water bath. Although it presumably has a nasal salt gland to excrete NaCl, a drink of fresh water seems to be an uncommon pleasure.
Our terrestrial birds depend heavily on fruits to eat during winter. We grow firebush, strangler figs, yaupon hollies, privets, beach creeper, white indigo berry, snowberry, Christmas berry, button sage and firethorn to satisfy their hunger. This cardinal is eating the red fruit of an exotic firethorn or pyracantha.
On one sunny but cool day, I noticed a kettle of turkey vultures swirling above our yard as a hot air thermal rose from the ground and water. When I looked more closely, I realized that a bald eagle was present in the midst of the swarm. Can you see it? Such rising masses of hot air are a valuable means of gaining altitude and thus allowing for gliding long distances with minimal flight energy expended.
We have two rabbits in our yard that come out at dusk to eat weeds. They are small and dark with short ears and no white tails, and thus appear to be marsh rabbits not cotton tails. Unlike the squirrels and black rats, which can quite be a nuisance, we welcome these bunnies to our local menagerie.
This wintering yellow-bellied sapsucker has an unusual way of finding food when insects are scarce: It drills holes in the trunks of our large seagrape trees and eats the sap and any insects present.
On one sunny but cool day, I noticed a kettle of turkey vultures swirling above our yard as a hot air thermal rose from the ground and water. When I looked more closely, I realized that a bald eagle was present in the midst of the swarm. Can you see it? Such rising masses of hot air are a valuable means of gaining altitude and thus allowing for gliding long distances with minimal flight energy expended.
This female Cooper’s hawk is a regular inhabitant of our yard. Her persistent calling leads me to believe that she may have a nest in the dense Australian pines next door.
Red-breasted mergansers swim by in Lemon Bay. From our dock, we watch them occasionally diving to catch fish.
Winter definitely slows down nature watching in terms of total species to be seen, but there is still a good variety of exotic and native kinds of fauna and flora to be enjoyed. One of the very best times to observe is during the sunny days just after a winter cold front.
We can only fantasize about the wonderful avian migrants to come in April and May, but the slim pickings in January and February can still fill our need to commune with nature. There is much of interest to see in our winter time nature, so don’t be deterred by the occasional cold winter winds.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
