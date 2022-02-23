Winter definitely slows down nature watching in terms of total species to be seen, but there is still a good variety of exotic and native kinds of fauna and flora to be enjoyed. One of the very best times to observe is during the sunny days just after a winter cold front.

We can only fantasize about the wonderful avian migrants to come in April and May, but the slim pickings in January and February can still fill our need to commune with nature. There is much of interest to see in our winter time nature, so don’t be deterred by the occasional cold winter winds.

Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.

