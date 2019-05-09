If you ask me, the best part of winter is Florida is the lack of mosquitoes. Yes, the low humidity is nice. I enjoy being able to walk from the truck to the front door without sweating. But fishing a canal bank or taking a walk through the woods is just so much more enjoyable when I’m not being mobbed by a thousand tiny Draculas.
We’ve had some rain in the past few weeks. It’s not much compared to what we’ll see when the rainy season truly gets going, but it’s been enough to get the mosquitoes started — and they have been some hungry girls.
Most people believe that mosquitoes need standing water to lay eggs in. This is why you’ll hear advice about removing any small hidden pools that may be on your property. Old tires, birdbaths, ponds, buckets — all perfect breeding pools. I was even told once that I needed to turn all my potted bromeliads upside down and drain the water out, lest the skeeters go to town in there.
But these early-season mosquitoes aren’t coming from overlooked water storage. These are the floodwater species. The females lay their eggs in moist but not wet conditions. These moist areas are often the same places that will form temporary puddles and pools when it rains heavily, and that triggers the eggs to hatch.
How long do you think it takes from the time the eggs are soaked to the time an adult mosquito is whining in your ear? About a week: One day to hatch, five days as a larva, two days as a pupa. I was dreading it when we got a pretty good drenching.
And now they’re here. My best bet is to spend my outdoor time with someone they like better than me, which is almost anyone. To mosquitoes, I’m cafeteria meatloaf: You can eat it if you’re really hungry, but if there’s anything else, that’s almost guaranteed to be better. My wife and my buddy Robert, on the other hand, are like chocolate fountains, and the mosquitoes just can’t stop going for another dunk.
Since that’s not always an option, I have other techniques. I’ve tried lots of insect repellents. Skin-So-Soft used to work years ago, but doesn’t any more. Perhaps the formula was “improved” at some point. Products with DEET are amazing — the more DEET, the better they work. I’ll use those if I’m in no-see-um territory, but I’ve learned that I need to limit my exposure and have something to wipe myself off with as soon as possible.
Most recently I’ve been using citronella oil. The smell is odd, no unpleasant but also a bit nauseating. A dab behind each ear and each knee plus a splash on the back of my shirt works pretty well. Bonus: It doesn’t make me dizzy, which DEET definitely does.
Bloodsuckers are just a fact of life for outdoorsmen, and we all have to learn to deal with them in the way we deem best. The only method I can’t condone is just staying inside until the dry season. There’s too much awesome stuff out there to experience. Missing out on it over a few bug bites simply isn’t an option.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
