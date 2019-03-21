Well, I knew it would happen sooner or later. I had a fender bender in the RV. Worse, it happened at a place where I am very familiar with the surroundings, and I thought I had plenty of room.
This past weekend my wife and I had a fishing tournament. As usual, we hooked the boat to the RV and used that to pull the boat. We like to stay in the RV the night before the tournament because it lets us sleep in longer rather than having to get up early and drive. While I have always been extra careful navigating the RV around boat ramps, I managed to hit a building while pulling through to get to the ramp.
Now, I didn’t knock it over or anything like that. I didn’t park it inside of the building either. I simply caught a small piece of aluminum siding that was hanging from the roof and bent it backwards a bit. A rubber hammer and a few nails will put that piece of aluminum right back where it needs to be. But it frustrated me because I am very careful when getting into those tight spaces.
I attributed it to the darkness. I had never been into this boat ramp before when it was dark out. As I was pulling in, I simply misjudged how close I was to the building. When we stay at these ramps with the boat, we almost always have the boat in the water the night before so I don’t have to get down by the ramp with the RV when there are others in the area trying to get their boat in the water as well. It’s tougher to maneuver than a pickup truck, so I like to get out of the way before the masses come in.
But this time, I just didn’t line things up properly. I don’t think that I have even a scuff mark on the RV, which is fortunate. But it didn’t change the fact that I was upset with myself for what I had done. No one wants to go out and mess up their rig, much less someone else’s property. I felt bad. I went in to pay for the ramp fee and apologized and let them know who I was and if I could do anything to let me know. After assessing the damage, they didn’t think that it would be anything major, so I went about my business getting ready for the tournament.
It did get me to stop and think about how spot-on you have to be when taking your RV into tight situations. Your margin for error is very small. If you make one little mistake, or misjudge the distance you think you have, it may be too late and you may wind up doing some serious damage in the process. It has made me even more aware of how careful I have to be. It’s too easy get lulled into a false sense of security, thinking “I’ve done this before; it’s easy.” That bravado can bite you in a hurry.
Future trips with the boat will now be taken with extra caution. The other issue I had was backing the boat down the ramp. I bought a 20-foot boat where I used to have a 22-foot boat. Being behind the RV makes the radius to turn the boat quite a bit different. The smaller boat is a little harder to see around the RV mirrors, and I was over-turning when backing the boat to the ramp. I will have to keep in mind that smaller turns of the wheel is all I need, not big sweeping turns.
I guess it’s just another learning experience for me when it comes to handling the RV. So far, I have not made any mistakes twice. I have a feeling knowing how much worse it could have been will remind me that this is not something I want to make into a habit. Plus, we should always be erring on the side of caution to protect our property and that of others.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
