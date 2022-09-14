As I write this column, we are gearing up to resume teaching our Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education classes starting at the end of October. As we slowly camp our way back to Southwest Florida, I’ve had time to reflect on the weeks of upper-level USCG classes I’ve taught, including the OUPV (six pack) captains’ course, and concluded this subject would be a great warm-up for our upcoming boating season.
Each of the classes I’ve been teaching included one of the most challenging subjects for both professional and recreational boaters alike: The USCG Navigational Rules of the Road (NAVRULES). At the conclusion of each class, the prospective captain must pass a 50-question Rules of the Road exam with a score of 90 percent or higher (and three other very complex exams on top of that).
As you might suspect, this is a task that takes some very serious commitment to successfully complete. But learning the fundamentals of recreational boating education also takes commitment, because the NAVRULES apply to you too. The NAVRULES are a critical part of developing the requisite knowledge to safely operate any vessel.
Just how much does a recreational boater need to know about the NAVRULES? I’m routinely asked whether a pleasure boater needs the same level of comprehension of the NAVRULES as a licensed mariner. I answer with an ambiguous yes and no.
Yes, to the extent that every boater must possess a strong working knowledge of the situations described by the NAVRULES they will encounter while operating on either inland or international waters. But no, you aren’t expected to internalize and understand all 41 rules and annexes to the exacting detail that a USCG-licensed captain must.
Assuming you are a recreational boater, let’s learn a few of the NAVRULES that may assist you in making better decisions while operating your vessel. Please keep in mind, the overview I’m providing is summarized and is meant for recreational boaters navigating on our saltwater bays, harbors, rivers and in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll explore Rule 2 (responsibility) and Rule 3 (general definitions).
During my Nautical Knowledge 101 class, I speak in great detail about Rule 2. In my opinion, it’s one of the most misunderstood of all of the rules. Rule 2 is far-reaching and affirms that nothing will exonerate a vessel, its master (captain) or crew from the consequences of any neglect to comply with any and all of the NAVRULES.
It also means that when interpreting and complying with the rules, due regard must be considered to all dangers of navigation and collision and to any special circumstances, such as the limitations of other vessels involved, which may make a departure from the rules necessary to avoid immediate danger.
This rule is the big enchilada. It unequivocally places the responsibility of the vessel and its passengers in the captain’s hands. This is a stark reminder that the captain cannot delegate the safety of the vessel or its crew and is always responsible for the vessel. Now, on to Rule 3.
Rule 3 clearly defines what a vessel is, leaving nothing to the imagination. A “vessel” includes every description of watercraft (even seaplanes) used or capable of being used as a means of transportation on water. The term “power-driven vessel” means any vessel propelled by machinery. And the term “sailing vessel” means any vessel under sail, provided that an engine is not being used to propel the vessel.
No ambiguity here, folks: Every boater on the water must comply and comprehend with the NAVRULES. And by the way, those of you in or on personal watercraft, jon boats, kayaks, canoes and paddleboards (non-motor-powered vessels) need to follow the NAVRULES too. It’s the law.
I’m privileged to serve mariners by teaching boating education at all levels from recreational up to the captain’s license and beyond. Boating education is relevant to anyone operating a vessel — and especially so in dynamic, rapidly changing environments such as Charlotte Harbor and its surrounding waterways.
Operating any vessel on the water is a “final exam” of sorts. Each voyage will present the captain with a myriad of complicated scenarios that will force them to make rapid decisions, using both what they know about the NAVRULES and what they are seeing in real time. Then, they must conclude the process with actions that will keep both the vessel and its passengers out of harm’s way. Are you ready for your final exam?
Until next time, remember, never stop learning and treat every boat outing as an opportunity to learn and hone your skills.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
