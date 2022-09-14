Mangrove kayaker

Many kayakers don’t think of themselves as boaters, but the NAVRULES don’t care what they think — paddlecraft are vessels too.

As I write this column, we are gearing up to resume teaching our Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education classes starting at the end of October. As we slowly camp our way back to Southwest Florida, I’ve had time to reflect on the weeks of upper-level USCG classes I’ve taught, including the OUPV (six pack) captains’ course, and concluded this subject would be a great warm-up for our upcoming boating season.

Each of the classes I’ve been teaching included one of the most challenging subjects for both professional and recreational boaters alike: The USCG Navigational Rules of the Road (NAVRULES). At the conclusion of each class, the prospective captain must pass a 50-question Rules of the Road exam with a score of 90 percent or higher (and three other very complex exams on top of that).


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

