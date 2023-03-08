Terrapin

Other than sea turtles (which are immediately identifiable by their flippers), diamondback terrapins are the only chelonians you’re likely to see in Charlotte Harbor.

 Shutterstock photo

As of March 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires that all recreational blue crab traps have an entryway measuring at least 2 inches by 6 inches to keep diamondback terrapins them from entering. These gaps can either take on the form of rigid funnel openings or a bycatch reduction device (BRD).

The diamondback terrapin is a type of turtle found in salt marshes and mangrove swamps from Cape Cod to Brownsville, Texas, making them the only species in the pond turtle family to reside in estuary regions. Throughout their range, they have varying state level protections. In Florida, they are considered a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and cannot be collected from the wild.


Kate Rose is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.

