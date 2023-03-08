As of March 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires that all recreational blue crab traps have an entryway measuring at least 2 inches by 6 inches to keep diamondback terrapins them from entering. These gaps can either take on the form of rigid funnel openings or a bycatch reduction device (BRD).
The diamondback terrapin is a type of turtle found in salt marshes and mangrove swamps from Cape Cod to Brownsville, Texas, making them the only species in the pond turtle family to reside in estuary regions. Throughout their range, they have varying state level protections. In Florida, they are considered a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and cannot be collected from the wild.
This new trap specification was passed alongside another ruling in 2021 stating that no person could possess a terrapin without a no-cost permit from FWC. Those who already had terrapins as pets were able to apply for a permit, but the policy targets current and future threats to the animals by the pet trade.
Five out of seven diamondback terrapin subspecies are found in Florida, and three of them are only found here. In Southwest Florida, we are most likely to encounter either the mangrove terrapin, found in the Keys and lower portion of the Everglades, or the ornate terrapin, which is found from our area through the Panhandle.
Crab traps pose a major threat to these small turtles. The problem lies with the fact that terrapins breathe air. You’ve likely seen them basking on fallen trees sticking out above the water. When they aren’t doing that, they are in the water feeding on shellfish and even fish if they can catch them.
The bait in crab traps presents an easy opportunity for a terrapin’s last meal, because they can’t get back to the surface once they’ve had their fill. Incidental bycatch of diamondback terrapins in wire crab pots has been an issue in the mid-Atlantic states for decades.
One report noted nearly 3,000 terrapins incidentally captured in commercial crab pots in one year in South Carolina. Another study in Maryland found a catch rate of 0.17 terrapins per trap per day, suggesting that crab traps may drown between 15 percent and 75 percent of the terrapin population each year in the study area.
Florida’s population may be even more at risk because of its small size, so natural resource managers decided it was time to act.
Researchers have tested out many different options for BRDs. In Maryland, three different sized BRDs were tested and pots with the largest one (roughly 2 inches by 5 inches) caught the fewest terrapins without compromising the size and quality of the blue crab catch. Smaller options did not capture turtles but reduced the number of market-size crabs.
You may be wondering why this regulation only pertains to recreational crabbers and not to commercial traps. It’s because they tend to fish farther from shore. Diamondback terrapin don’t venture very far into the estuary and therefore overlap more with recreational crabbing territory. The FWC is still considering what (if any) regulations will be included for the commercial harvesters.
While this is new regulation may present an extra requirement for recreational crabbers, the good news is that local Extension offices have 250 BRDs available for free pickup. Charlotte County residents can visit the Centennial Park office (1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte) during business hours to claim theirs. Contact the Charlotte County Sea Grant Agent (that’s me!) if you have any difficulties or questions. Other Southwest Florida counties should connect with the Extension offices where they live.
Kate Rose is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.