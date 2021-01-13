The holidays have come and gone. Celebrations were limited this season as many of us retreated from the coronavirus outbreak. Traditional gatherings and feasts followed by football naps were either absent or observed on a smaller scale.
Anglers have traditions too. Many involve repeated trips to favorite spots with friends and family over decades. But this season, with travel discouraged, many traditional destination voyages didn’t happen. And tragically, covid deaths mean many outings were missing attendees, replaced by somber remembrances.
Our holiday gatherings have been hit or miss for several years, since most of our kids and grandchildren live 2,000 miles away in Colorado. But for decades before we started spending the holiday season in Florida, we would get together in the mountains for some fireside time with family.
One tradition we started about 30 years ago was fishing on New Year’s Day. Most folks know that winter in the mountains of Colorado is a frozen wasteland for fly fishing. Sure, there are nice days when the sun shines and the wind dies down that make fishing possible — but to pick one day and fish no matter what was radical.
Kimball thought it would be good for us to start the new year fishing, no matter where we found ourselves on Jan. 1. Maybe it was just Les’ Florida blood, but winter fishing in subfreezing temperatures was not high on his list of priorities. He preferred a good breakfast, a warm fire, a feast and football on New Year’s Day. Kimball’s Colorado roots explained her willingness to suffer cold and wind in pursuit of fish.
That first New Year’s when Kimball announced that she wanted to go fishing was a cold day with deep snow, so Les wished her good luck as he put another log on the fire. A few hours later, a frozen Kimball came home with pictures of some really nice trout she had caught on nymphs from the Big Thompson River. This went on for several years before Les just couldn’t stand it anymore and started fishing with her on New Year’s Day.
The problems for Colorado anglers in the winter involve frozen streams with only small openings available to present a fly. The sharp edges of the ice can cut the light leader, and your fly line freezes in the guides and on the reel. Gloves are necessary (but also impossible to use) when unhooking cold fish or tying on new flies. The fish, which were always released, had to be slid across the ice back to the opening they came from, since walking on the ice was treacherous.
New Year’s Day fishing in Florida is a lot less painful. Though it can be cold, we have never had line freeze in the guides here. We still fish every Jan. 1 no matter where we are, and we usually get lucky. When the weather allows, we fish Lemon Bay in our kayaks. A couple of years ago, we had a great day fishing the beach north of Boca Grande, catching snook with free-lined shrimp in the surf.
This year, the wind ran us off the bay. Instead, we headed up our favorite creek near North Port. Our tradition paid off again and Kimball caught several nice bass. Les, on the other hand, needed help with an uncooperative fish. We assumed it was a large bass that had buried itself way back in the weeds, in a spot inaccessible to Les since he was parked on the other side of the weed patch.
By digging hand over hand back into the weeds as she followed the line, Kim reached the fish — and realized just in time that it was not a bass she could “lip.” Instead she used grippers to secure and lift the heavy bowfin (aka mudfish). Kim not only dug this fish out of deep cover, but then held it up for a picture. Traditions can cement relationships and provide consistency in an unpredictable time.
So next year, start a tradition with a fishing trip and record the game for later. We can’t say you’ll always catch fish, but you’ll always have fun. And you’re likely to catch more than you would while watching football at home.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.