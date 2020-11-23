Good news for local hunters and anglers in my email inbox this week:
--
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff have exciting news to share. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, with approval from the Florida Board of Trustees and in partnership with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, recently finalized the purchase of 5,777 acres in the Myakka Ranchlands. This acquisition represents the largest undeveloped parcel of land remaining in Sarasota County.
The FWC has been granted management authority of this property and is pleased to announce plans to open this new area as the Orange Hammock Wildlife Management Area. FWC staff are currently working on draft rules to establish public recreation and hunting activities on this area for the 2021-22 season. The draft rules will be presented at the December 2020 Commission meeting. You can view a summary of the proposed rules at https://bit.ly/3nQu8xg. If you have questions or comments about these proposed rules, please email us at PHA@myfwc.com.
--
Public lands open to hunting are scarce in Southwest Florida. Right now, you've got Babcock/Webb, Myakka State Forest, Okaloacoochee Slough in Hendry County, Fisheating Creek in Glades County, and Crew down in Estero. Orange Hammock would be welcomed by hunters in Charlotte and Sarasota counties as an option closer to home.
Of course, hunting is only a (very) secondary reason the state has been so interested in acquiring this particular piece of land. It's the missing piece of a puzzle, providing the final link between Babcock/Webb and Myakka State Park.
The term "wildlife corridor" is a hot one in conservation these days. A wildlife corridor is the solution to a big problem that conservationists have faced: Habitat fragmentation. If we set aside two pieces of land for wildlife but then put a busy metropolitan area (or even large suburban neighborhoods) between them, animals have a very hard time getting from one to the other. The preserved parcels effectively become islands.
Corridors are bridges between those islands, allowing animals to move between them at will. That's important for many species, especially larger predators, which claim big territories. While a portion of this corridor is not actually protected land (yet), the ranchland areas north of the Webb and east of the Peace River State Forest are still rural enough that they are passable even for animals like the Florida panther.
And panthers are perhaps the highest priority driving these land acquisitions. As long as panthers are relegated to one population — which, officially, they are in the Everglades — recovery of the species is not possible. A benchmark for recovery is the establishment of a second viable population. Guess where it's going to be?
We can argue about panthers if you want, but here's something that has to be accepted: Protection of land for big cats means it's also being protected for all the other "lesser" species, from gopher frogs and indigo snakes to red-cockaded woodpeckers and pawpaws. (Yes, plant lives matter.)
Personally, I'm near-giddy about this, in no small part because it's going to provide me with yet another area to explore. I like being surrounded by wild places and wild things, and we have riches of both here in Southwest Florida. We've got an odd sort of multiple personality disorder going on — we're developing land at a breakneck pace but also have vast preserved areas.
Still, we will need more. It won't be too many years before the owners of the private lands between the Webb and RV Griffin Reserve are going to be thinking about how much developers will pay for their holdings. It's time to start setting up some conservation easements and making plans for land purchases, or the corridor will end up broken.
