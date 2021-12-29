I have no clue as to what we can expect for 2022, but I know this much: I’m ready to move forward. We are overdue for our fishing to improve. Water quality and habitat are major factors. Our weather last month was mostly warm and wonderful. It’s going to get colder soon; this should provide us some seasonal fishing. Whatever weather we have, there will something we can fish for.
Rather than attempt to predict anything in our crazy world today, I’ll suggest we adapt to whatever is happening. Covid appears to be a problem again. Let’s spend more time outdoors with family and close friends. Our area has been blessed (or lucky, if you prefer). Boating and fishing are wonderful outdoor adventures we can share and enjoy together.
Water quality is finally on the table and Charlotte County’s government is attempting to deal with it. Water-quality experts are looking at all aspects, attempting to acquire the knowledge to first understand problem areas and then work out solutions.
It’s not an easy thing. Monitoring sites and comparing with existing information to understand growth impacts and sources of pollution requires time and significant effort. Discovering methods to mitigate impacts and improve treatments is a uphill struggle. The costs are huge, but remember it’s even more expensive to attempt to replace habitats.
One of our major pollution sources — Lake Okeechobee’s nutrient rich discharges — is being addressed by all levels of government. State and federal funds appear to be allotted to create large areas of wetlands and deep injection wells to reduce nutrients inflows from the Kissimmee River. Work is in progress, and more efforts are slated to be implemented soon. The Army Corps of Engineers, state and federal environmental protection agencies, and many others are searching for workable solutions.
Lake discharges are being monitored and supposed to be regulated by new written protocols. Time will show us how much difference it makes, but finally real effort is being directed to these challenges. Only time can reduce nutrients already in our waters and wetlands but reducing inputs will help. Less fuel for harmful algae blooms can only be a good thing.
Serious algae problems have led to dramatic loss of seagrasses. On the east coast, manatees are starving to death from lack of natural food sources. Feeding them is not a real solution, only another temporary bandage to placate the public. Cold weather will just concentrate remaining manatees and create more problems.
The problem won’t go away quickly because sea grasses are not magically rejuvenating. Nutrients are one large part of this problem. The algae explosion temporarily holds nutrients until waters warm back up, then dumps it back as it decomposes and starts the cycle over again.
Turbidity from boat wakes aggravates the problems by further reducing necessary sunlight to grasses. Controlling boat wakes in the ICW is not likely any time soon. Even if the state tried to enact rules to reduce wakes, the limited ability to enforce those rules would mean reduced compliance and benefits. It’s just another problem to ponder.
On the bright side, we are here in paradise. Our weather has been awesome, and everyone else wants to be here too. Yes, everything is crowded, but that’s good for our economy. Fishing has been slow allowing plenty of room for improvement. As fishermen, we must be optimistic, and so I’m looking forward to a much better new year. Remember, we could be locked down up north in snow and ice. I’m much happier to be here, sharing my thoughts with you all.
Happy New Year, and remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
