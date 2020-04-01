The beginning of April usually means the start of baseball season. Not this year. We have no sports being played right now. Sports Center has no news. Instead we have social distancing, shelter in place, stay-at-home orders, self-quarantine, lockdown, the new normal, and the buzzwords go on and on.
But not everything is out of whack. April’s arrival also means that our fishing should be picking up — and it really has! Since the wind has laid down and allowed the tides to move the clearer, warmer water a little more, the good fishing has gotten even better.
Redfish are abundant (that sounds really strange to say) for here and eating. Snook are shedding their snow gear and are more active. Tarpon are coming out to play. My wife and are eating pompano for dinner with smoked mackerel fish dip as hors d’oeuvres.
Many species are feeding more aggressively and this makes it easier to get your “slams” filled out. I even had a client catching permit on the fly last week to go with his trout, snook, red and numerous bycatch species. He cast to a few tarpon but had no takers.
Everything would be great, except … Many businesses are closed. Restaurants, bars, beaches, theaters, etc., are closed. Schools are closed. There are lots of extra people with cabin fever who are hitting the ramps along with our normal high volume this time of year, and every day is “weekend traffic plus.”
Cars, trucks and trailers are being parked on grass and any void spot that will hold a vehicle, even though they aren’t designated for parking. I see people on the docks waiting to be picked up standing elbow to elbow, not 6 feet apart.
It’s obvious that a lot of the folks out on the water don’t do this often. It’s amateur hour, and folks leave their boats in the water, blocking the ramp so no one else can drop a boat in or load a trailer to pull out. Inexperienced skippers are running all over the grassflats, ignoring idle zones, crowding on sandbars, power loading, intruding and cutting off fishing spots. All of this and it’s not even tarpon season yet!
If you can get to the water and on the water safely to fish, take an 8 weight and a 6 weight, and maybe a 10 or 12 also. Keep the 8 loaded with a small baitfish pattern for sight fishing the reds, snook and baby tarpon. I leave my 6 lined with an intermediate sink tip, a 6-foot leader and a Clouser. This has me ready to drift and fish deeper flats and edges for trout, jacks, pomps, reds and ladyfish. The heavier rod should have a 3-inch baitfish tied on, just in case you get a shot at these bigger tarpon right now.
My upcoming guide trips and casting classes have all been put on hold until further notice. (Wow, even though I’ve already done it, it seems bizarre to write it down.) Many of my clients travel from other states to get here and it is obviously not safe right now. As for my loyal local clients, we’ll catch up when this passes. Nothing is more important than staying healthy.
I saw a good post somewhere yesterday: “Don’t just try not to get sick. Pretend you already have it and don’t want to give it to someone else.” In the meantime, I will get out when I can safely do so and keep you informed.
Stay well and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
