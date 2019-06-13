I found myself at a plant nursery a couple weeks ago, and I was admiring a particularly showy hibiscus. A couple came along and were also looking at the hibiscus plants. We got to talking and the wife told me how she was planning a butterfly garden that was going to take up most of their backyard.
She gushed on and on about all the flowers she was going to include and how she was trying to select nectaring favorites for as many butterflies as possible. I asked her what larval food plants she was going to grow, and she just wrinkled her nose.
“No, we don’t want any caterpillars,” she said. “They’re ugly, and they make the plants ugly. We’ve been spraying for the ones that show up. We just want the pretty butterflies.”
Well, lady, you can’t have one without the other. As every third-grader can tell you, caterpillars turn into butterflies or moths. If you want to have butterflies around, there are two things you can do: Offer them flowers, and give them a place where they can lay their eggs. The second is far more important, since the majority of a butterfly’s lifespan is spent in the larval stage.
So, for your viewing pleasure and education, here are the adult forms of some of those “ugly” caterpillars. Today’s cats are tomorrow’s butterflies, so if you want to have the winged adults, don’t go spraying or squishing the babies.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
