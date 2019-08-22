I was on the phone talking to my Grannie about Florida history while writing this column. My family is from Hardee County, and DeSoto before that.
I interviewed Grannie once for a column on Boca Grande history. That was difficult, because I wasn’t able to type as fast as she was giving me information about family history. She spoke of olden times, when she was a child in the 1930s in Ona, recalling elders who she had heard talking about their elders.
One thing that was always talked about was fishing. There were no cellphones back then to quickly pull up a picture and authenticate the fish tales. Folks would just talk.
I can remember watching Grannie lean over the stern of a portable jon boat with line in hand, trying to catch a speck that was hanging around the lily pads next to the boat. She patiently waited and teased that fish with the minnow she was baiting it with. I guess it couldn’t resist, because it struck and she sure enough caught it. That fish was later skin-mounted because was 19 inches long. Biggest speck I ever saw.
Specks are a favorite freshwater fish in most of the country. Florida Crackers call them specks or speckled perch. Folks from other places might call them crappie. Either way, it’s the same fish.
My Dad’s side of the family loved specks too. I can remember my grandpa Hudson Spain taking me and my brother Tommy to the Big O to catch specks and bass. We sure caught a bunch, and that was the fun part. Cleaning them, not so much.
But enough about my fish tales about a fish I don’t have at the moment. One of these days, I will get some specks to cook, but at the moment I have fresh yellowtail snapper fillets and some black beans and rice. I also have sriracha aioli in the fridge. I decided to just sear the snapper with salt and clarified butter.
Snapper is not a dense fish and cooks pretty quickly, so keep an eye on it. Like many other fish, snapper fillets are thicker toward the head end and thinner at the tail. I don’t like to serve fish that is cooked properly in the thick part but way over done around the tail. To get the fillet cooked evenly, I like to fold the tail under until it is the same thickness all the way across the fillet. It makes for a nicer presentation anyway.
Unlike some thicker fillets, snapper shouldn’t need any oven time. If the fillet is less than an inch thick, just cook it on the stove top. After searing for 3 minutes on each side, it should be done.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Seared yellowtail snapper
4 yellowtail snapper fillets (5-6 oz each)
Salt to taste
2 10-ounce cans seasoned black beans
2 cups prepared yellow rice
1 jar pre-made sofrito
1 cup mayo
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
Zest and juice of one lime
2 cloves fresh garlic
2 tbsp clarified butter
Inspect your fish fillets for any pin bones that might have been overlooked. Towel-dry your fish and season it with salt. Now fold the tail piece over so the fillet will cook evenly. Cook the rice according to the instructions on the package. While the rice is cooking, heat the beans (do not drain the beans). Add half the sofrito to the beans. Once the rice is cooked, pour the other half of the sofrito over it. Set the beans and rice aside and keep warm. To make sriracha aioli, combine the mayo, lime zest, juice, garlic and sriracha in your food processor and blend until smooth. Heat a large sauté pan to medium high heat. Add clarified butter. Carefully place the snapper fillets in your pan with the folded side down and sear for 3 minutes. Don’t try to move the fish while searing. Shake the pan and see if the fish has released itself from the pan. If not, give it another minute. Then flip and repeat the process on the other side. Serve fillets topped with sriracha aioli with beans and rice alongside. Serves 4.
— Recipe by Chef Tim Spain, ChefTimSpain.com
