The importance of the hook is sometimes overlooked. You can have the most expensive rod and reel on the market, use the highest quality fishing line, and be in the middle of the world’s biggest school of redfish — but if you have a dull, rusty or flimsy hook, you’re not going to catch much.
Hooks have come a long way since Stone Age people first carved them from abalone shells. Most hooks today are chemically sharpened, and have the sharpest point they’ll ever have right out of the package.
However, not all hooks are created equal. Cheap hooks are made from wire of inferior quality. Although they may seem like a bargain, they’re really a tragedy waiting to happen. Imagine that you’ve hooked the fish of a lifetime. You’ve fought it to the side of the boat and are getting ready to net it when the hook snaps. You can bet that off-brand hook doesn’t seem like such a good deal now.
High-quality hooks are fairly inexpensive anyway. And that’s good, because you need to think of hooks as disposable. If your hook is deep in a fish or for some reason hard to remove, cut the line as close as you can and call it good. If you’re doing more damage removing it than it did going in, you’re killing the fish over 50 cents. Not worth it. Hooks come in packs — just pull out another one.
Many anglers tend to use hooks that are unnecessarily large. Take a look at the treble hooks used on hard plastic baits. While some of them are made of wire that’s too thin, the actual size of the hook is more than sufficient to hold a big fish. So why would you use a hook any larger than that when fishing with another method?
Sometimes it makes sense. For example, when you’re using a big bait, a small hook might turn and end up with the point buried. But in general, the biggest mistake most people make is using a hook that’s too large.
You’ll sometimes hear of people straightening out hooks while fighting fish. Usually, the hook takes the blame, but most of the time it’s the angler who was at fault. Unless you’re fishing around heavy cover, you probably don’t need a 4X-strong hook. What you should do instead is loosen up your drag a bit. When you and the fish are pulling against each other, the drag is what should be taking the strain, not the hook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.