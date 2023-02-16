At the campground

If you’re looking for just a few days at an RV campground, it might not be easy to make reservations.

 Shutterstock photo

We all have our favorite destinations that we return to time and again. If you stay at the same RV park on every trip, you’ll enjoy consistency — but you won’t know what you’re missing at the other parks you never go to.

While looking for a site to stay for my latest fishing tournament, I encountered something that caught me a little off-guard: Long-term only. If you’re not staying for a month or longer, you can’t get a site.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

