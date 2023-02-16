We all have our favorite destinations that we return to time and again. If you stay at the same RV park on every trip, you’ll enjoy consistency — but you won’t know what you’re missing at the other parks you never go to.
While looking for a site to stay for my latest fishing tournament, I encountered something that caught me a little off-guard: Long-term only. If you’re not staying for a month or longer, you can’t get a site.
While looking for alternative RV sites to where I usually stay in Tavares, Florida (a cool town right in the middle of the Harris chain of lakes), I found out the only park offering stays by the day or week was Fisherman’s Cove. Some other parks in the area have recently been sold and now only offer to long-term visitors. While some locations may have been a little more convenient, they didn’t want me.
In the end, I decided to stay with a friend of mine who lives on the lake. He had wanted us to stay up there at his place for a while, so my traveling partner and I ditched the RV for this trip.
That decision really hurt. I love staying in the RV, and while our friend was an excellent host, I don’t get many chances to use the RV. I hope this doesn’t mark the beginning of a trend. When you make an investment in something like an RV, you want to take full advantage of every opportunity to put it to good use.
The biggest deterring factor was the price of the site at Fisherman’s Cove. Before I tell you what it is, let me explain that this RV park is very nice. There’s a basic store on site plus a full grocery store very close, a boat ramp on site with docking available, a heated pool, workout facility, community gathering area, and a laundry facility. If you enjoy golf, they have an executive nine-hole golf course as well.
For the money — which is $80 per night — that’s not bad when you step back and look at it. If, that is, you’re going to use those amenities.
But I was not. I was going to be in my boat from sunup to sundown and enjoying some of the local nightlife as well. I just needed a place to plug in the RV. The other parks were offering a much cheaper rate at roughly $40 per night — but again, with a one-month minimum, and in some instances even longer.
We enjoyed saving a few bucks on the trip. Keep in mind, it was a seven-night stay, so the cost for the week was cut more than $500 by not taking the RV. But again, a chance to use the RV should never be passed up.
It all worked out. We had a good time staying with our friend and we got to see all our buddies we have met over the years fishing this particular tournament trail. It was truly a good time and something I don’t regret. We would have seen our friends regardless, but it was nice to come back to dinners and the convenience of having my truck with me for a change.
When I take the boat on these fishing tournaments, I don’t always have the luxury of having a vehicle with me to haul the boat out of the water or tow it to a gas station. I have to use the local marina and pay their (always high) fuel price. That’s just the way it works when towing the boat with the RV.
The next trip is set for Clewiston, fishing Lake Okeechobee. I love taking the RV down there and enjoy the rates that we get with Roland Martin’s Marina. There the price is $40 a night, and we always look to get down there as early as we can so we can enjoy some time hanging out at the tiki bar and again with our friends.
Really, $80 a night for what Fisherman’s Cove offers is not bad. Their sites are great, full of amenities, and very convenient for most vacationers. If Missy had been with me, we would have stayed there. There’s no way she would have left the RV behind.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
