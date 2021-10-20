Two weeks ago I was down in the Ten Thousand Islands fishing. I was out with the same folks I caught an inshore slam with a few years back. Well, let’s just say it wasn’t that way this year. Fishing was slow. The few good fights we had were with either sharks or snook that got eaten by the sharks.
Although they got to eat plenty, I didn’t to eat one myself. That was a bummer; I was hoping to reacquaint my palate with an old favorite fish.
This past weekend I went to Camp Mack in Lake Wales to visit with my brother and his wife. That place is pretty cool, and I had a great time out there. I was amazed at the amount of wildlife out in those lakes. I saw at least six eagles during my trip.
I also saw some huge gators, which aggravated me because I have alligator harvest tags for Clay County (probably the worst county you could get awarded tags). I talked to a local trapper up there trying to plan a hunt and he told me not to waste my time. Said he hadn’t caught a gator over 5 feet in five years. I think I’ll just send my tags back to FWC before Nov. 10 so I might be able to be awarded again someday.
While I was fishing for bass out of Camp Mack, I tried to recall everything I learned from Capt. Morris Campbell when he guided me at the Stick Marsh. That didn’t work out well either. I kept missing fish and wishing Capt. Morris was in the boat to help me out. I did manage a few small bass, but nothing like the ones I caught with him. I am looking forward to going back to fish the Stick Marsh in March.
While my bass fishing was mostly a bust, I did catch a large blue catfish. As I pulled it out of the water, I was thinking it would probably be pretty tasty. A plate of catfish always reminds me of my childhood, when our Dad would fry catfish for us kids along with some hush puppies.
I haven’t had freshwater catfish in a long time, and I debated a minute about keeping that fish and frying it up. Then I decided to let it go. But if I had kept it, I would have filleted it and made a frying batter out of Everglades seasoning and corn meal with a dash of cayenne and some buttermilk to start.
If you happen to catch a freshwater catfish, this recipe will turn it into a fine southern-style fish dinner. And if you happen to catch a sailcat down at the pier — well, it’s pretty close to the same thing. Try it and see for yourself.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
