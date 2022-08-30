In an unexpected last-minute move, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order on Aug. 30 that will keep snook closed until March 1. Snook had been expected to open today, upon the expiration of a previously issued executive order.

It’s not clear at this time what the rationale for the executive order is. Although the order cites habitat concerns, that has been the case for many months. Unless the commission is aware of new information that would justify a sudden closure two days before the season was expected to open, this move seems like a slap in the face to anglers who have already bought their non-refundable $10 snook permits and guides who have been booking trips based on clients being able to legally harvest snook for the first time in about four years.

