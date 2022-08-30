In an unexpected last-minute move, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order on Aug. 30 that will keep snook closed until March 1. Snook had been expected to open today, upon the expiration of a previously issued executive order.
It’s not clear at this time what the rationale for the executive order is. Although the order cites habitat concerns, that has been the case for many months. Unless the commission is aware of new information that would justify a sudden closure two days before the season was expected to open, this move seems like a slap in the face to anglers who have already bought their non-refundable $10 snook permits and guides who have been booking trips based on clients being able to legally harvest snook for the first time in about four years.
Hopefully there will be more information forthcoming regarding the reasoning behind this executive order’s bizarre timing.
In the meantime, we are left to try to determine where the closure applies. It seems the intent was to keep snook closed from just north of the Venice Municipal Pier to Vanderbilt Beach Road in Collier County, but a literal reading of the geographic area would seem to indicate this order covers all Florida waters, including the east coast.
Hey, FWC: If you have good reasons to keep snook closed, fine. But this isn’t the way to do it. Closing it so close to opening day means some anglers won’t find out until after they’ve already harvested what they believe are legal snook. And the nonsense geographic description indicates a job that was done in a great hurry (kind of the way I’m re-doing the magazine, which had a lot about snook season opening).
Help us to understand why you’re doing what you’re doing, because right now you’re making some people happy while a whole lot more are confused and annoyed by your opacity.
Do better. The people and the natural resources deserve better.
