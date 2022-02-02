I guess there is a first time for everything. While attempting to make a reservation to stay at an RV park down in Clewiston, I got what no one wants to hear: We have nothing available.
Since October, I’ve known that I had a big fishing tournament out of Roland Martin’s Marina in February. About two months ago, I went down to fish the lake and thought I would wander over to the store and make a reservation to stay for a week in one of their RV campsites. Unfortunately, I was told they had no spots available.
I wasn’t expecting that. I have never failed to get a site at any of the locations that I wanted to take the RV. I called all three RV parks in the Clewiston area and was told the same thing — nothing available. Guess I’ll be staying at the resort.
With the border restrictions lifted between Canada and the United States, as well as people up north simply wanting to travel to better weather conditions, I should have seen it coming. But I underestimated just how many people would be in Florida for the winter. I guess I got caught up in the COVID mess and assumed most folks were simply staying home.
I have written before about the number of RVs that have been sold and the prices having jumped up. Knowing all this, I still assumed there would be a spot available for me no matter when I called. Even three months out, I was already too late. Everybody wants to come to Florida.
I did get lucky: They still had one efficiency open, so I ended up booking that. Much to my dismay, it was almost double the price of the RV site. Staying for a total of seven nights really inflates the price of lodging between a hotel room and staying in the RV.
Now I call them every day to check for cancellations. I’ve called so many times I think all the girls that answer the phones know my number by now. Maybe I should hang Omicron signs in the park in the hopes that someone will leave and go home. Obviously, I am kidding and would never do that. But I had hoped this week of cold weather might delay someone coming down to stay or send someone home early.
I’m pretty much resigned to the idea that I’ll simply have to make the best of it without the RV. I am an avid Lightning fan and will miss having the satellite. I really enjoy watching the games as well as my favorite shows on DirecTV. Between that and the amenities the RV has to offer over the room — things like my own bed, a fireplace, a washer and dryer — staying in the efficiency isn’t very appealing.
Complaining about it won’t help. I have a few more days to pray for someone to change their plans so I can still get down there in the RV. At this point, I don’t have much confidence that will happen. On the other hand, it’s great for our local economy to be absorbing those tourism dollars.
I’ll just have to be without the RV on one of my big fishing tournaments. Maybe Lady Luck will be with me and I’ll win the thing. Now that would take my mind off the price of the lodging for sure.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
