NOAA Fisheries is requesting comments on a petition for rulemaking to establish a year-round 10-knot vessel speed limit in the Gulf of Mexico and other vessel-related mitigation measures in an area referred to as core habitat of Rice’s whales by the petitioners. Rice’s whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

In 2019, NOAA Fisheries listed the Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whale subspecies as endangered under the ESA. In 2021, NOAA Fisheries revised the common and scientific name to Rice’s whale, Balaenoptera ricei, and its classification to species to reflect the scientifically accepted taxonomy and nomenclature of the whales.


   
