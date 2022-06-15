I had an interesting conversation this week with this region’s NOAA law enforcement officer. He call to inform me that NOAA had questions about several dates during the last six months for which our offshore fishing vessel’s daily trip declaration reports and catch log reports did not match up. Uh-oh.
All charter boats which fish federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico for reef fish are required to possess federal permits for this fishery (and similar permits for pelagic fish). They also must carry vessel tracking equipment and file two reports for every trip. The first report says, “I’m heading out fishing now and this is when I think I’ll be back,” and the second is an end-of-day “This is what I caught today” report.
After a consult with the supplier of the satellite-based vessel monitoring system, which tracks our boat and which allows us to file our reports, we were able to determine that our reports had been completed as required. But there were a few days on which the system somehow temporarily lost its communications uplink and the reports didn’t actually transmit until a day or more after the fact.
This was good news for us because, had we been guilty of failing to submit the required reports, the standard fine is $400 — per report. The officer with whom I spoke said he had been working on a case where a vessel had failed to submit approximately 60 reports. That’s some scary math.
The NOAA LEO also mentioned that his office is in the midst of cracking down on charter boats illegally fishing offshore without the required federal permits. This has been an ongoing issue in Southwest Florida with offshore charter operators who want to avoid buying the very expensive permits that are required to legally fish more than 9 nautical miles offshore (in our area, that’s about 50 to 55 feet of water).
Often these are inshore fishing guides who occasionally fish offshore with their bay boats on nice-weather days and who don’t figure it’s worth getting the permits for the small number of trips they run which venture into federal waters. Until recently, when these operators have been caught, they’ve been fined a few thousand dollars and told not to do it again.
But NOAA has recently decided that those modest fines haven’t been enough of a deterrent. So they have upped the standard fine for charter fishing without federal permits to a more sphincter-clenching $30,000. The officer with whom I spoke indicated that there were currently a couple of local cases being worked that will most likely result in the new higher fines. Perhaps we will read about it here in WaterLine in the near future.
As part of the crackdown on illegal charters, NOAA is actively soliciting information from the public on these operators. How would NOAA (or anyone else) know where a boat has been fishing when it heads out to sea? Clues can be gleaned from social media posts made by charter operators.
For example, if a captain posts photos of red snapper taken by clients, it’s pretty certain that those fish were caught in federal waters. It’s exceedingly rare for red snapper to be caught in state waters off the coast of Southwest Florida.
Other species can offer clues as well. It is possible to catch legal-sized red grouper and amberjack in state waters in our area, but the vast majority of these fish are harvested from federal waters. So a photo or two of happy clients holding chunky reg grouper or large AJs is not a sure indicator — but if the operator regularly posts such images, odds are he’s fishing federal waters.
How do you know if a fishing charter is actually licensed to fish in federal waters? There’s an easy way and a hard way. The hard way is to go to NOAA’s website and pull up their list of licensed vessels. This doesn’t sound too hard. But the list is for all licensed vessels in the southeastern United States, and it includes many different types of licenses in addition to Gulf of Mexico charter boats.
This means it’s a very long list. Making it worse, it’s in CSV format — which is useful for technicians who regularly crunch large databases, but difficult for the average user to peruse. You can download it at https://bit.ly/3ttNg95.
The easy way to identify a federally licensed charter boat is actually only easy if you are physically looking at the boat. Charter boats with federal permits display stickers that are similar in size and appearance to Florida vessel registration stickers. See the included photo for an example.
It’s simple: No stickers means no permits, and a charter boat without permits can’t target or harvest many fish species (listed in the sidebar) than 9 nautical miles off the coast — unless the charter operator wants to pony up that $30K fine.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
