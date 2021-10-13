I told you in a previous column that my wife and I were planning a trip to Maine in late September. The plans were made, itinerary set, the bag was packed, and off we went. Traveling with Covid being such a problem is still a little touchy, but the airports we used were doing their best to keep things safe for everybody.
We didn’t witness any trouble in the airports or the plane about masks or other protocol. But I did notice that on each flight, they had at least one oversized flight attendant on board. These guys looked more like bar bouncers than flight attendants. Maybe just a coincidence?
The first stop after we picked up our rental was in Biddeford. We stayed with some dear friends who had helped us plan our trip to make the most of our short week. They drove us around, showing us the highlights and picking up the lobsters that we would enjoy for dinner.
Doug and Lisa live in a beautiful spot there in Biddeford. If you look out the front door, you see Saco Bay off the Atlantic, full of rock jetties and islands. The view from the back porch is a beautiful salt marsh creek that runs to Saco Bay by way of Biddeford Pool, a large tidal bay.
This wasn’t a fishing trip, but after we devoured our “lobstahs,” Doug asked if I wanted to throw a fly for some stripers early the next morning before we started our drive northward. Lisa had a hike planned for Diane, so it worked out perfectly. Thank you, Lisa!
The next morning I put on my borrowed waders and boots, grabbed my borrowed fly rod and jumped on my borrowed bicycle to follow Doug on a 12-minute bike ride to a trailhead leading down to the Pool.
Now as you may know, tides are a little different this far north in the Atlantic. This was mind-bogglingly evident as I broke through the brush where the trail dropped into the pond. We were entering the Pool on the bottom end of an 8-foot tidal swing, so I was staring at a quarter mile of mud between me and fishable water.
After much trudging, sinking, slipping and struggling, we were standing in water still moving like a river. We just went to work — casting and stripping, casting and stripping. Doug said that it had been really slow but the stripers could come on anytime. We moved up and down the river looking and casting and finally I got hit, then Doug was on. He lipped a little 20-inch schoolie.
We kept casting and moving with no results. We went back to where we started and tried again. I got hit and I looked over and Doug was on. I told him to give me a break! He replied, “Hurry up and catch a fish so we can go and you won’t get in trouble.”
The next cast, I was on with another little schoolie. I brought the fish back to my feet, got ready to lip him and … gone. Hook pulled. Oh well, close enough — let’s go. Then we had to walk out of the mud even farther because the tide had continued to fall. We reached the bike trail and off we went with a great if short morning of trudging and fishing behind us.
Our trip took us by L.L. Bean, of course, where we made s’mores on the outside grills they had fired up. We continued our “tourist run” up through Belfast, Camden, then on into Lincolnville where it started to pour down rain as we checked into the Ducktrap Motel.
Did I say it poured all night? Luckily, the rain broke in time for us to make it to Acadia National Park, the actual reason for this trip. Scratch it off Diane’s national parks list. Cadillac Mountain is a big bald granite dome that overlooks the Atlantic on one side and the picturesque Bah Habah (Bar Harbor, if you don’t speak Maine) on the other. From October to March, this is the first place in the U.S. to be hit by the sunrise.
Beautiful lakes and streams holding fly-fishable trout seem to be around every bend in the park. I could feel that old fishing jones trying to grab hold, but I held it together as we drove through and hiked the scenic trails.
Our second day in the park, we hiked around Jordan Pond, a jewel sitting at the bottom of fall-colored river birches, red maples, silver maples, beeches and a bigtooth aspen that were almost on fire, only to be broken up by the evergreen spruce, balsam firs and white pines.
The trail around over half the lake was a raised plank made of slabbed local fallen trees to keep the erosion down from all the hikers. Parts of the trail are a little boggy. Walking this beautiful trail was where I started to twitch a little.
As I walked those planked paths looking into the crystal clear water, I started seeing brook trout and maybe small bull trout swimming along the edge among the rocks, limbs and weeds. That was a tough 4-mile walk around that pond, knowing those fish would have eaten a fly in a nanosecond!
With the park behind us and the rain in front of us, we broke from the crowded coast and turned northwest. Many of the state parks, bogs, and hikes Diane had on our itinerary were closed due to high water. We also had to take detours off the main roads because of flash floods.
Diane is a wonderful person to travel with. One reason is that she feels we’re supposed to travel on different roads and see things not planned. Beautiful yellow, orange and red trees along deserted country lanes, porcupines, moose and deer all may have been missed if we hadn’t detoured.
There were also ponds and small lakes where we stopped for lunch or just walked around. She understands my sickness, so I got to fish them. Bass, sunfish and beautiful yellow perch by the dozen came out of those ponds. I never travel anywhere without an olive wooly bugger. Killed ‘em!
My borrowed waders, boots rod and vest came in handy one more time due to the change in travel. We ended up in Greenville, a little berg on Moosehead Lake. This is the largest mountain lake in the eastern U.S. We found out from Patricia at North Woods Outfitters that the East Outlet was fly fishing only, and held both brookies and Atlantic salmon. Oh, and it had a good hiking trail along the rivers edge. Bingo!
Diane hiked and explored both the woods and the river and would come back and report to me as I slowly worked downstream casting, mending and high-sticking No. 16 and 18 pheasant tails and soft hackles (thanks, Jill and Don). In the 90 minutes I had to fish, I landed two salmon and one wild Maine brookie, all about 14 inches long.
I was ecstatic. Others along the way said they had caught nothing, so that made it even sweeter.
Then we had to leave on a five-hour drive back toward the airport. We were both very happy with our detoured trip to Maine. Even when things don’t go quite right, enjoy the ride and …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.