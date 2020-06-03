As Memorial Day approached, both my wife Missy and I were getting a little restless after working from home for two months straight. We thought a nice extended weekend off in the RV would be just the thing we could use to get us out and away from the house.
We have been wanting to go down to the Sarasota area, to a place out pretty much right on the beach. Unfortunately, they are not fully open for business due to the pandemic. I thought I would look at some places a little further north. But when I researched them through Google, I unfortunately found the same thing on almost all of the top RV parks in the state of Florida. That was a huge letdown for us. We had gotten excited about getting away from the house — only to have our hopes dashed by the virus.
I know: Be patient, everything will bounce back. And I do agree with that sentiment. But in a state that has temperatures much higher than the virus is supposed to be able to sustain itself in, it seems like there might be a little more promotion of the outdoors. I try to stay up on all of this as much as possible. I read articles by what I hope are trusted sources on the internet to try and understand what we are up against and where we are in the fight against COVID-19. But things continually change, and I have no idea what we are being told today is accurate or not.
Case in point: One article I read yesterday now says that something like a countertop is not as likely as once thought to be able to hold and transmit the virus. Really? At one point you didn’t feel safe walking into any place at all and putting your hand on a counter, rail, door handle, or whatever. Now it’s supposedly not so bad? Sorry; I’m ranting.
With vacation time mounting because we can’t really go anywhere and the RV parks being cautious and opening slowly, we’re getting a little frustrated. We work hard and just want to get out like everyone else. We have something we really enjoy in our RV, yet we cannot get out and use it like we want to. I guess it’s just a sign of the times we’re living in.
Don’t get me wrong — I respect the decisions that are made, and making those decisions based on the welfare of the many is not easy and a load to bear for those making them. That completely makes sense to me. I guess I’m just tired of being cooped up and looking to get out. So are a lot of people.
We have not been to the beach in an eternity. The park Missy found in Sarasota sounded just like the ticket we needed to get a fresh mental restart. But I guess it will just have to wait for a bit yet. We have the names all of the places we want to visit and look forward to doing that at some time either this year or next.
Every day there are small signs that things are starting to move back to a more normal way of life. Until we get there, we will continue to do our part in social distancing and making sure we do what we can to avoid the virus. We’ll wait on our trips and look forward to each of them once the timing is right. I wonder when will that be. Let’s hope it’s soon.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
