Yes, we just had a tropical storm blow past, but Old Man Winter is coming for us very soon, and he’s bringing some chilly weather with him. That cold is going to change our fishing. We could complain about the negative things, but I’d rather focus on the positives.
One of my favorite things about winter fishing is tripletail, which are one of our best-eating fish. For many years, how to catch tripletail was kept secret — well, sort of secret. Now everybody knows how (and if you don’t, you’ll learn today), and that has led to a problem with too many being kept for dinner.
Last year we had a lot of big tripletail around. I don’t know how many people went out every day and kept their limit, plus all the other limits they kept for their buddies. I do know that it was too many, and we might not see those big tripletail for a couple of years because of it.
We haven’t seen any big ones this fall, but this time last year they were everywhere. There are a lot of 10-inch fish, though. I have been catching a few keepers, but it’s below normal and way below what we saw last year. I really wish they would put tighter regulations on tripletail.
I’m not telling you that it’s wrong to keep fish to eat. Putting fresh fish on the table is great (as long as it’s legal). But we need to think about conservation too. Go out and keep one or two a week, not 12 to 20. Keep what you’re going to eat fresh — don’t fill your freezers up with fish you’re going to throw out later.
Tripletail are open-water fish, but they like things that float. This time of year, there are a bunch of anchored floating things out in the Gulf of Mexico. They’re stone crab trap markers, and they look just like the blue crab trap floats we see in the Harbor and up the rivers.
When you’re out in the Gulf looking for tripletail, run your boat at a slow speed. You need to be close enough that you can see if a fish is under the float. Tripletail will hang out very close to the ball, waiting there to ambush food.
Shrimp is one of the best baits to use for them. You can fish them a foot to two below a bobber or freeline them, but I prefer the bobber. They will also eat small greenbacks too, but shrimp is my bait of choice for sure. Soft plastic shrimp or paddletail lures work great on them too.
Once you find a tripletail, drive past him 30 yards before slowing down. Then idle back and figure which way the current and wind are going to cause you to drift. Get on the upwind (or upcurrent) side of the fish and cast towards the crab trap float, and just watch that fish come over and eat it.
Tripletail aren’t usually shy of boats, and if you miss with your first cast you can often make as many as you need to get it right. They are the dumbest fish there is. I wish all fish were like that. Of course, sometimes one will prove me wrong and do something smart. Even the dumbest fish can sometimes be smarter than us.
Now, like I said, everybody has been out there using this method to target tripletail, and it’s gotten harder. The way I have been catching bigger fish this year is a technique used for them on the other coast. I’m not sight-fishing them but instead bouncing shrimp or Dartspins deep on wrecks. With this method, there’s a lot more bycatch, but also a lot less competition from other fishermen.
If I’m right and we wiped out most of the big breeders last year, this will be a rebuilding year for tripletail. If I’m wrong (and I hope I am), then we still need to consider how many of these fish we take. Just keep one or two. Tripletail are a fun fish to catch and excellent to eat, and we want them around for the long haul.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
