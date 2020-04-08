A word of advice: If you see a sandhill crane colt that appears to be separated from its family, and you choose to capture it, be prepared for the wrath of its parents should they return unexpectedly.
I learned that lesson as a teenager. On my grandparents’ ranch, sandhill cranes were among the plentiful and familiar wildlife. One day, I saw a baby running around the pasture all by itself. The first thing I thought of was a story I’d heard about an Arcadia pioneer who had captured and tamed a crane. Here was my chance to do the same thing. (Nevermind any legal issues; the statute of limitations is long past on this one.)
I grabbed my handy dip net, ducked through the barbed wire fence and ran across the open ground. The young bird ran, but I was faster. In short order, I had him netted and in hand.
He wasn’t thrilled. He peeped, then squawked, then screamed. Loudly. I figured he’d get over it soon enough, so I turned around and started back toward the house.
That’s when I saw it: An adult sandhill crane, still a couple hundred yards away but flying toward us at top speed. Quickly, I deduced that there might be trouble when she arrived. Sandhills are not small birds, and they are armed with an impressively sharp spear at the end of a long, muscular neck.
Time for a new plan. I gently set the still-screaming chick down on the grass and beat feet for home, leaving the net behind. The adult bird adjusted course to match my new trajectory. She flew 20 feet over my head, called her very distinctive trumpeting cry, then wheeled away and landed next to her panicky offspring.
Once I saw she was on the ground, I didn’t look back until I got to the fence. Then I saw that she had abandoned pursuing me in favor of guiding her baby in the opposite direction. Whew!
I went back later to collect my net, which I discovered had some new holes punched through the mesh. Better it than me, I guess. That same pair of cranes raised a chick or two every year in the pasture, and they always looked at me with a certain level of mistrust after that. I suppose I had earned it.
The Florida sandhill crane is a distinctive population from its northern relative, the greater sandhill crane. There are about 5,000 of them living in the state, mostly in wetlands and open grassy areas throughout central Florida. Every winter, they are joined by up to 30,000 greater sandhills migrating from the Great Plains states. The birds look identical but can be told apart by DNA analysis.
As I mentioned, these are large birds — 4 to almost 5 feet tall, with a 6- to 7-foot wingspan, and weighing as much as 14 pounds. That may not sound too imposing, but trust me, when one of them is angry with you, it’s enormous.
Crane behavior is fascinating. Right around the New Year, sandhill pairs can sometimes be seen leaping about one another, spreading their wings, bowing their heads, occasionally tossing sticks in the air. This dancing display can actually occur any time of year, but it’s much more common in the mating season.
The nest, a 2-foot-wide pile of vegetation and mud, is sited in the open so the birds can see approaching predators. Usually they’ll build in a marshy area with standing water, but some nests are made on dry ground. The female lays two eggs and does most of the incubation with the male guarding her, though he will sometimes take over for an hour or two.
Once the eggs hatch in about a month, both parents share guard duty. The colts are precocious (well-developed at birth) and are able to follow the adults around within a day of hatching. Until they fledge 10 weeks later, parents and young will often return to the nest overnight. During the day, though, they walk around as the babies learn how to be cranes.
Sandhills have spearlike bills but do not fish with them like herons. Instead, they mostly use them to probe into the earth in search of worms, grubs and tasty roots. They’ll also pick berries and seeds, and opportunistically take all sorts of small prey — insects, frogs, snakes, crayfish, rodents and sometimes the young of other birds.
Cranes invest a great deal of time in their offspring, which remain with their parents for up to a year. There are even documented cases of young sandhills helping their parents raise colts the next season. With lifespans of up to 22 years, there’s plenty of time for them to find mates and have their own babies later.
That level of parental care goes a long way toward explaining why a mother crane might be especially protective of her baby when some stupid hairless ape tries to make off with it. Don’t worry, mama — I know better than to try that again.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
