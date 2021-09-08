It was awesome to gather for the annual Florida Outdoor Writers Association conference. Covid shut us down last year. While it’s still a problem, some of us were able to get together. We missed those unable to attend but appreciated those who made it. Sarasota County, the Ramada Hotel Venezia, and our FOWA leadership team hosted an amazing event.
Sarasota County welcomed us with an opportunity to visit the Spanish Point Shelby Garden in Osprey. It’s a remarkable site located on Little Sarasota Bay. The gardens are beautiful, but the history stole the show.
This is the home of the first boatyard around here, and it’s still active. They have craftsman who construct wooden boats with the old skills, even steam-bending planks. The history is impressive, and it’s a great place to spend time exploring old Florida.
On Thursday, we listened to several speakers. Brittanie Hervas of Shark Frenzy in Venice opened our presentations. She passionately shared her enthusiasm for fossils. Seriously, she is enthusiastic, and you need to allow her to share her knowledge. If you want to find shark teeth, she can help.
Canoe Outpost on the Peace River is another source for fossil discovery opportunities. The Outpost also offers river camping, canoe rentals, and tours. Dive into our history.
Dr. Cynthia A. Heil, director of the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory, educated us about the challenges and varied projects concerning red tide. With our current outbreaks, this was timely as well as informative. It was great to be able to ask questions and gain greater understanding of these troubling problems.
Suzanne Gregory, director of communications for the Conservation Foundation of Gulf Coast, gave our next presentation. She shared the importance of preserving our natural lands by showing us examples. They are doing a great job. Please help if you can; Florida needs to preserve as much of our natural lands as possible. Amber Whittle with the Florida House Institute shared concepts for green housing and landscaping ideas.
We closed out the afternoon with our TJ Stallings Corporate Breakout, showcasing sponsors’ info and products. We discovered everything from Monster Metal hooks for goliath grouper to biodegradable hemp baits. Tourism councils from several destinations showcased opportunities and sites in their areas. Florida Sea Grant and others shared information on seagrasses, harmful algal blooms and much more.
Friday morning, we got to fish. Three of us joined Capt. Matt Coleman, a fourth generation Boca Grande guide, at Whidden’s Marina to explore the local fishing. Waters were dark, but clean and fishy. We caught snook, redfish, trout, jacks, ladyfish and snapper — and we encountered no dead fish.
The rest of our group gathered at CB’s Outfitters on Siesta Key to explore Sarasota Bay fishing. CB’s did a great job hooking them up with local guides and everyone had fun catching fish. We were then treated to a barbecue lunch at Snook Haven on the natural Myakka River. The food and service were great. We closed out the day with our successful Scholarship Fundraiser Auction.
Saturday, Visit Sarasota hosted us for sporting clays at Knight’s Trail Range. I hadn’t shot in years. We learned about and enjoyed their impressive facilities; first class all the way! Their skilled staff instructor Chuck set us up right. He even had us hitting the targets. It was a wonderful experience. If you want to learn to shoot safely and accurately, this is the staff and place.
We closed things out with our Excellence In Craft awards banquet. Next year’s host site, Visit Crystal River and the Plantation, hosted dinner; the Venezia staff served the best dinner buffet ever for our group.
Of local interest, our past Sea Grant agent Betty Staugler received our conservation award for her hard work and dedication protecting our resources. Capt. Ralph Allen won several writing awards. Capt. Jay Withers joined us after a successful local tournament to receive his award also.
I was reminded that WaterLine is one of the few local print outdoor magazines left, so I hope all of you appreciate it. Stay healthy and go experience our waters and the great outdoors.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
