Southwest Florida’s saltwater fishermen agree on very few things. But there’s a short list that we could get almost everyone to sign off on: Tarpon are highly frustrating, jacks fight harder than they should for their size, and catfish are everybody’s least favorite species.
But the predatory fish of the Harbor would like to politely disagree with you on that last one. While you and I may be less than thrilled about seeing ol’ whiskerface, many of our most-wanted fish seek them out as a food source. And that provides us with an opportunity that almost no one takes: Using catfish as bait can be more productive than you’d ever believe.
While catfish might be eaten by just about anything, including snook and redfish, I want to focus on how to use them for four high-demand target species.
Cobia
Large live baits are favorites of cobia fishermen: Silver trout, whiting, mullet, etc. Add catfish to that list. Believe it or not, catfish are cobia candy.
If you want to use a live catfish, you ideally want one that’s not too big — about 8 to 12 inches. Larger cats may work, but you’ll be limited to the biggest cobia. So when I’m putting out catfish bait, I keep it small. A medium shrimp tail on a No. 1 live bait hook is about right.
That also means I’m usually using a hardhead catfish, since it’s often harder to find small sailcats. Some folks say that the less-slimy hardheads are more appealing to cobia anyway, which may or may not be true. Ask a cobia if you really need to know.
When you put a catfish out as a live bait, it will head straight for the bottom, which makes it a little harder for a predator to find. To prevent that, I use a float. You’ll find you need a good-size bobber or the catfish will pull it under.
Before I put the catfish on the hook, I’ll break off its dorsal and pectoral spines. Some people will tell you that you have to do this or the fish won’t eat them, which is absolutely not true. It’s just like de-spining pinfish or de-clawing crabs — nobody does that for hungry fish in the wild, and they still eat. I’m doing it for two reasons: First, a de-spined catfish is safer for me to handle; second, it will swim more erratically.
Tarpon
In the fall, we throw a lot of DOA Bait Busters for tarpon. When the bait pods are thick, there’s ofen a mix of tarpon, ladyfish and sailcats going after them, and all of them will hit the Bait Busters too.
Hooking a sailcat often leads to a slimed-up leader, which looks gross but always makes me smile. Why? Because that catfish slime is a tarpon attractor, and I know that getting slimed makes it more likely that I’ll be hooking a tarpon soon. Don’t clean it off!
While tarpon will certainly eat live catfish put out as cobia bait, the more popular method is to use just the tail section. This technique is commonly used in the Peace River, but for some reason the same anglers who do that won’t use them in the Harbor.
Yet, catfish tails are often used in Fort Myers, Naples and the Ten thousand Islands — even off the beaches. Why don’t we use them in the Harbor? The only reason I can think of is that sharks are abundant in the area, and they are just as fond of cats as the tarpon are.
To use a catfish tail as bait, cut your catfish through the middle behind the bony plate on its back. The same hook I’d use for tarpon crabs or threadies (a 7/0 or 8/0 Owner or VMC circle hook) goes into the area by the tail fin so the bait won’t spin as much. You can put it under a float, on a sinker, or just free-line it. Ideally, do all three. If you’re getting cut off too much, use an 18-inch wire leader.
Sharks
The catfish tail technique works very well for sharks also (sometimes too well). But you can also use a live catfish, and it doesn’t need to be a small one. Again, I’ll try to cover the water column, so one bait goes high, one low, and one in the middle.
The one real difference is that if I’m intentionally trying for sharks, I’ll be chumming as well. Keeping a good chum slick going can make the difference between an OK shark fishing trip and an amazing one.
Goliath grouper
Despite what reef anglers seem to believe about goliaths, they normally do not prey on fish like grouper and snapper. Their regular diet is slow-moving bottom-dwellers — things like crabs, toadfish, stingrays … and, yes, catfish.
Goliaths live on the bottom, so that’s obviously where your bait needs to go. A heavy mono leader (at least 100-pound test) with a big circle hook (16/0 to 20/0) and a good-sized weight is the appropriate rig, and of course, make sure your tackle is up to the job. I suggest mashing or filing the barb down to a bump to make release easier and safer for all parties concerned.
Size is less of a concern, since goliaths have huge mouths and can easily take a monster catfish, but they regularly vacuum up little ones as well. Dead catfish work, but live ones work better. Hook your catfish through the cheek, send him down, and just hang on.
Everything out there has its predators, and catfish are no different. One of the best things about using catfish for bait is that when you really want one, you can’t find one anywhere. If you thought ladyfish pulled a disappearing act when you needed them, just wait until you try it with Mr. Whiskers.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
